Officials issue warning over problems caused by common pet goldfish — here's what you need to know

The keepers of a community arboretum in Aurora, Ontario, have spotted goldfish in its pond, according to Village Report.

While that might seem like a ho-hum headline, the species is invasive and causing problems in ponds and Great Lakes alike.

What's happening?

The Aurora Community Arboretum goldfish sighting is one of the latest reports about the popular fishbowl pet causing problems in the wild.

For example, experts released largemouth bass to eat them in upstate New York wetlands. Michigan State University reported that the brightly colored fish are spreading in the Great Lakes, too.

The species is native to eastern Asia and has been shipped to America as a pet for centuries. There are more than 100 varieties, which are part of the carp and minnow families, according to the Invasive Species Centre.

Why are goldfish sightings concerning?

They can grow much larger than the palm-sized swimmers that frequent household tanks. A photo shared by MSU shows one collected in the wild that required two hands to hold.

Unwanted fish can cause tremendous problems if they are left to reproduce without limit. As goldfish grow, they can muddy waters and compete with native species for food, according to the Village Report.

Similarly, invasive silver carp numbers have become so great in the Missouri and Platte rivers that the large fish literally jump into boats that are harvesting them for food, leather, and other products.

What's more, alien animal and plant species can snuff out native ones through predation, disease, and competition.

They are entering already crowded ecosystems. The World Wildlife Fund reported that habitat loss — often through land taken for agriculture and timbering — is the biggest threat to 85% of Earth's threatened and endangered creatures.

What's being done to help?

Arboretum staff members are working with wildlife experts to deal with the goldfish encroachment there.

"The town is also preparing new signage to discourage the release of fish or other invasive species into the ponds," Aurora parks and fleet manager Matt Volpintesta said, per Village Report.

Not tossing your unwanted pet fish, or other species, into the wild can prevent more invasive critters from multiplying. Innovative entrepreneurs like the Missouri carp wranglers can help to round up some of the rogue populations. Similarly, problematic lionfish are being harvested as an alternative handbag leather source.

It's important to explore issues facing wildlife. With the right knowledge, you can contribute to positive change in your community. Joining a litter cleanup can help clear harmful trash from the environment, which could otherwise trouble animals if left to linger.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is another big help for domestic pollinators that are crucial to our food supply — and this type of flora can save you money on water bills and costly yard treatments in the process because they are well-adapted to the local environment.

