Scientists stunned as rare species reappears after nearly 200 years: 'We can finally confirm'

Efforts to protect freshwater ecosystems are vital to the planet's health.

The presence of the Asian small-clawed otter has been confirmed in Nepal for the first time in over 185 years.

Mongabay News reported that scientists and conservationists have been celebrating the sightings. The Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus) is the world's smallest otter. Its existence in Nepal hadn't been confirmed since 1839.

Many feared it was extinct in the area. Sightings were reported in Makalu Barun National Park over the years, but none were confirmed. In November, forestry department officials in Dadeldhura district discovered a juvenile otter. It was in a "fragile and injured state." Officials fed and cared for it, not realizing the importance of finding this critter.

Mohan Bikram Shrestha, a wildlife researcher focused on otter and bird studies in the region, spoke on the subject: "After years of speculation about its presence in Nepal, we can finally confirm that the small-clawed otter lives on in the country."

The creature seems to inhabit Nepal's eastern Himalayas and the western plains of Kailali and Kapilvastu districts. However, some have reported sightings in eastern Nepal. The otter species also lives in India's Darjeeling area.

Conservationists are always excited to rediscover a species whose survival was uncertain. But Nepal's otters are particularly important.

Flooding, landslides, pollution, and climate change generally have severely degraded the country's rivers. And they've basically become sewage-dumping sites for companies, hospitals, and households, according to Think Global Health.

River communities are facing health crises. Freshwater flora and fauna are suffering. The threat to biodiversity in Nepal's rivers is immense. And biodiversity, especially in freshwater areas, is essential.

Freshwater landscapes cover only 1% of the Earth's surface. However, they're home to 10% of all known species. An article published by the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center explains that the presence of otters indicates healthy aquatic ecosystems.

The Nepalese government and other organizations aim to protect otters. The World Wildlife Fund runs a river management program in the Lower Karnali Watershed.

Finding the Asian small-clawed otter in the region is wonderful. But there is still work to be done. Efforts to protect and preserve freshwater ecosystems are vital to the health of the human population and the whole planet.

Sanjan Thapa, deputy coordinator of the Otter Specialist Group's Himalayan region, emphasized the importance of actively protecting the species: "Now that we have concrete proof that the small-clawed otter is also found in Nepal, we need to incorporate it in our policies and programs."

