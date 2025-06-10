Volunteers hack down dangerous plants that seemingly never stop growing: 'It's really, really cool to see'

"It's no longer pulling up all the water."

A group of dedicated volunteers came together to protect native wildlife in their Arizona neighborhood.

According to Arizona Luminaria, the Sky Island Alliance has been chopping down stalks of the invasive Arundo donax in Tucson for about a year. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is funding the removal project as the giant reed is a wildfire hazard.

The Arundo donax is native to Eastern Asia, according to the Center for Invasive Species Research. The species can grow more than 20 feet tall and consumes much more water than plants native to the area.

Sky Island Alliance habitat conservation manager Sarah Truebe said volunteers have contributed more than 1,400 hours of work to clear the invasive species.

"In that entire time, just because we've removed the reed and it's no longer pulling up all the water, we now have this stream running through here," Truebe told Arizona Luminaria. "It's really, really cool to see that the water's just coming right back — even though it hasn't rained."

Invasive plant and animal species can threaten ecosystems by competing for resources and damaging habitats. As a result, native species can become endangered or even go extinct. In fact, it was reported that invasive species have caused the extinction of more than 140 native species globally.

Rewilding yards and other areas with native plants can reduce the threat of invasive species. Native plants promote biodiversity and help reduce air pollution, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Upgrading to natural lawns by planting buffalo grass or clover can also benefit homeowners. Native species typically require less water, which ultimately means less money spent.

Native plants also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators that protect our food supply — something the Sky Island Alliance volunteers have taken into account.

"Our long-term goal — we're working with the HOAs here in this neighborhood — is to make this a site that people want to come visit and want to see the birds and on their daily walks," Truebe said. "They can experience the natural spring here with native plants and supporting all of our native pollinators and birds and wildlife and everything else."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.