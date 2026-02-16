Officials issue public warning after finding harmful insect in new territory: 'Helping us take action'

The discovery of a dead Asian hornet nest in Wales is causing the Welsh government to advise residents to familiarize themselves with this invasive insect.

What happened?

The Asian hornet, or yellow-legged hornet, is indigenous to Southeast Asia and an invasive species that can wreak havoc on ecosystems due to its predilection for consuming crucial pollinators.

Now, according to the BBC, a dead nest belonging to Asian hornets has been discovered near Wrexham in Wales. The first sightings of this species in England were in 2016, and every year since then, local governments have taken action to find and destroy these winged insects.

After the discovery of the nest, the Welsh government requested that the National Bee Unit utilize the Asian Hornet Contingency Plan to take appropriate action.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Wales deputy first minister and secretary for rural affairs and the environment, stated, per the BBC, "The National Bee Unit has years of experience tracking and locating yellow-legged hornets so their expertise will be invaluable in helping us take action against the insect in Wales."

Why is the Asian hornet discovery concerning?

Invasive species, such as the Asian hornet, can cause a range of problems when they invade an environment.

When introduced into new ecosystems, invasive species can spread quickly and consume vital resources, leaving less for native species. The real danger with the Asian hornet, though, is its preference for consuming key pollinators.

Pollinators are crucial to protecting human food supplies, and honeybees account for approximately 80% of global pollination. Bees are responsible for pollinating crops that provide about 90% of the world's human nutrition, according to Greenpeace.

University of Exeter researchers have found that the Asian hornet consumes over 1,400 insect species, including moths, spiders, butterflies, honeybees, and more. While many insect species are declining due to pollution and habitat loss, the expansion of the Asian hornet into new ecosystems increases the danger these populations face, according to the researchers.

Eliminating invasive species like this one is vital, but prioritizing and protecting native wildlife and their habitats is also important. Doing so can limit the spread of invasive species while conserving natural resources and protecting human food supplies.

What is Wales doing about the Asian hornet?

Along with requesting that the National Bee Unit take action, the Welsh government is also asking the public to learn what this insect looks like. Additionally, the government is requesting that residents log any sightings of the Asian hornet on the Asian Hornet Watch app or fill out a report online, so the insect can be tracked and eradicated.

