Officials issue warning after rangers capture dangerous insect in park where it doesn't belong: 'Early detection is key'

A rare sighting of a highly aggressive invasive insect has put officials in Ireland on high alert.

What's happening?

The Journal reported that for just the second time ever, the Asian hornet has been spotted in Ireland.

The first sighting occurred in Dublin in 2021, while the second encounter was in the southern city of Cork. It was reported to the National Biodiversity Data Centre's website by a concerned member of the public.

Officials have taken action by creating a task force to monitor hornets and have briefed beekeepers about the threat to their hives.

Christopher O'Sullivan, the Minister of State for Biodiversity, said even a single sighting would be taken "very seriously," per The Journal. He reported that one individual hornet was captured, and he urged the public to stay vigilant.

"Early detection is key if we are to prevent the establishment of this invasive species," he said

Why are Asian hornets in Ireland so concerning?

They're not typically aggressive toward people unless threatened, but Asian hornets present a significant threat to Ireland's biodiversity.

Asian hornets prey upon honeybees with startling aggression. In a behavior experts refer to as "hawking," a lone hornet will pick off foraging honeybees returning to their hives. The unfortunate bee will be killed, dismembered, and carried back to the hornet's nest as a little squashed ball.

Asian hornets can wipe out an entire hive with ease, as just one hornet can consume up to fifty honeybees in a single day. Even hives that survive will see their productivity sharply reduced, curbing their vital work as pollinators that help protect our food supply.

They were probably carried to Europe inadvertently in shipping containers from Asia, and they have since established themselves across Western Europe.

Like other invasive species, when taken outside of their native range, they have no natural system of control and wreak havoc on the ecosystem by outcompeting the native species for essential resources. A similar problem is unfolding in South Carolina with an infestation of yellow-legged hornets.

Maintaining native species is critical to limiting the spread of disease and protecting natural resources.

What's being done to stop Asian hornets?

With an invasive species, prevention is by far the best course of action, as once those pests settle in, they are almost impossible to eradicate. Some locales have turned to unconventional methods, such as using sniffer dogs, to keep invasive species at bay.

It's vital for the public to stay informed about climate issues so they can take action in their own communities to support officials in their efforts to prevent problem pests from establishing themselves in an area.

As O'Sullivan said, per The Journal: "I urge everyone to be vigilant and inform themselves so that they can recognise and report any sightings of the Asian Hornet to help us contain this invasive species and protect our biodiversity."

