Officials turn to specially trained dogs for critical taks at cargo facilities: 'He has a lot of friends and a lot of fans'

by Michael Muir
Once an invasive species enters a new ecosystem, it can be nearly impossible to eradicate, so prevention is key.

Accordingly, some states are deploying some very good boys and girls to keep those pests at bay.

As a blog by the University of California explains, the Detector Dog Program is a joint venture between the California Department of Food and Agriculture, County Agricultural Commissions, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program's aim is incredibly simple: specially trained dogs check packages and cargo moving through delivery facilities in the state. The dogs alert the handlers to any unwanted passengers hiding in the goods, so they can be removed before they escape.

Some of the most destructive invasive species in the United States initially arrived in packages from overseas. An invasive species can cause immense harm by outcompeting local fauna for resources and disrupting an area's food web.

The USDA estimates the annual price tag for managing these pests to be over $26 billion. Detector dogs can save a vast amount of money and environmental destruction by stopping invasive species before they get loose.

The blog profiles the daily routine of one of the dogs, a handsome black Labrador mix named Owen. His handler, Melissa Sinkovits, notes his work is greatly appreciated by the community he serves.

"Owen is thrilled to be doing what he's doing," Sinkovits said. "He also gets a lot of attention at all the facilities we go to. He has a lot of friends and a lot of fans."

Between 2022 and 2023, dogs like Owen intercepted 863 significant invasives, more than paying back the time and money invested in their care and training.

Similar programs are at work in other states and nations. It represents a real win-win situation for everyone. The dogs love their work and provide a low-cost, natural solution to a growing problem at the local level.

Suffice it to say, our canine guardians deserve many pets and a treat for all their good work.

