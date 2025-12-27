Retired science teacher raises alarm after witnessing concerning backyard phenomenon: 'I have never, ever seen it this bad'

A retired science teacher has warned that what appears to be a birdwatcher's dream is actually a sign that something is amiss in southeastern Arizona.

What's happening?

Doug Danforth shared his observations with AZPM (Southern Arizona's NPR and PBS station) about bird behavior and environmental conditions in the Mule Mountains. He said that birds are increasingly seeking out people's backyards near the City of Bisbee for food.

While spotting a Steller's jay, an acorn woodpecker, or another winged species so close to home may provide a thrill for birdwatchers, Danforth explained this was indicative of an ecosystem on the brink of collapse, as prolonged drought has wreaked havoc on Arizona.

Back-to-back years of drier-than-normal monsoon and winter rainy seasons mean that even hardy native plants are yielding fewer seeds, nectar, and other life-sustaining resources.

"I have never, ever seen it this bad. I mean, this is just disastrous for these plants and I'm hoping I'll never see it again," Danforth told AZPM.

Why is this important?

Arizona's climate is naturally susceptible to droughts. However, since the Industrial Revolution — when humans began burning significantly more dirty fuels, such as coal and gas — global temperatures have risen at an accelerated rate.

In the Grand Canyon State, this has exacerbated drought conditions, increased the risk of wildfires, threatened agriculture, and disrupted animal behavior. Along with a changing climate, habitat destruction is a key factor in what appears to be an ongoing sixth mass extinction event.

Birds aren't the only ones moving out of their normal ranges and into people's yards — a process known as "bird irruption." One South Carolina resident returned home and shockingly found a black bear snacking on cat food on their porch.

Small birds like the Steller's jay pose no risk to humans, but when prey animals like bears move closer to human-inhabited areas to find food and resources, dangerous human-wildlife interactions become more likely. Earlier this year, a New Jersey housekeeper suffered severe injuries after a coyote attacked her in a backyard near a wooded area.

What's being done about this?

Advancements in (and increased adoption of) solar, wind, and other green technologies demonstrate that a transformed, cleaner energy system could be right around the corner. The "holy grail" of clean energy may even be part of our energy mix in the not-so-distant future.

In the meantime, rewilding your backyard may offer weary species the respite they need. One gardener rejoiced after seeing a monarch butterfly in their "milkweed empire." An adorable box turtle became a repeat visitor to one homeowner's to chow down on blueberries.

