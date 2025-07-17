Residents stunned after encountering giant exotic reptile in their driveway — here's what happened

After finding something strange in their neighborhood, a Long Island couple wasn't sure who to call.

What's happening?

According to 101.5 WPDH, a resident of New Hyde Park, in Nassau County, New York, was stunned to discover a large reptile wandering near her home. After snapping a photo of the lizard, which appears to be an Argentine black and white tegu, the couple tried and failed to apprehend the intruder with a dog leash.

A Facebook post identified the likely owner of the fugitive, but by then, the tegu had bid adieu to the Hudson Valley home, disappearing into the nearby woods, where it remained at large until an update confirmed the reptile, named Hazard, was back at home.

Why is a lizard on the loose a concern?

As its name suggests, the Argentine black and white tegu is not native to the area; it's primarily found in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Some were imported to the United States as pets and escaped into the wilderness, causing significant harm to local wildlife. In Florida and Georgia, they're considered an invasive species. They're highly adaptable, have few predators, and reproduce quickly. Tegus are notorious egg thieves and pose a significant threat to native species, including alligators and gopher tortoises, per the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Tegus are quite resilient to the cold, so even in a more temperate environment like New York, they could still thrive. As the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cautions, female tegus can lay up to 35 eggs in just one year. It really doesn't take much for them to establish a stable breeding population in a new area.

What's being done to prevent the spread of invasive species?

With an invasive species, it's essential to prevent the spread before it takes hold, as once it becomes established, it's all but impossible to eradicate. This can be done by notifying the appropriate local authorities of a sighting. Of course, not all invasive species are as conspicuous as a four-foot reptile in a driveway; some of the most destructive are much smaller.

The efforts to contain invasive fauna begin at home. For example, rewilding your yard with native plants is a great way to protect an area's biodiversity and boost the health of the ecosystem. Better still, it saves effort, money, and time on maintenance.

