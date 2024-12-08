Scientists issue warning about disturbing phenomenon at World Heritage site — here's what you should know

"These … can cause a number of diseases in both humans and marine fauna."

On the once pristine shores of the Valdes Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia are piles of plastic waste from the fishing industry. Scientists have warned the waste could threaten both wildlife and humans, per Reuters.

What's happening?

UNESCO declared Argentina's Atlantic Coast to be a World Heritage Site because of its stunning beauty. Lately, however, the shoreline has been littered with waste such as crates, nets, and buoys that washed ashore from the sea.

"These plastics are made up of chemicals and pollutants that can cause a number of diseases in both humans and marine fauna," said Diego Gonzalez, a biologist studying industrial fishing waste with the National Scientific and Technical Research Council.

The Valdes Peninsula is a marine mammal conservation site and home to significant populations of elephant seals, sea lions, right whales, and penguins. It is also one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

Why is plastic waste important?

Gonzalez indicated there are long-term implications if the plastics break down on the shore. "Due to the currents, the sun, or even the passage of time, these plastics can break down to become microplastics," Gonzalez said.

Microplastics are tiny bits of plastic measuring less than 5 millimeters. While microplastics aren't new, not a lot is known yet about the full impacts of their growing presence in our oceans and bodies. They can be ingested by marine life and then later by humans.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Some research suggests that microplastics in humans can cause disruptions to the nervous and reproductive systems. Other evidence indicates microplastics may carry antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other pathogens.

A 2020 study by The Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ showed "the amount of plastic waste flowing into oceans and choking marine life could triple in the next 20 years unless companies and governments take drastic efforts to end dumping," per Reuters.

What's being done about ocean pollution?

Researchers and scientists are working on ways to clean up our oceans, and startups have invented tech to prevent waste from finding its way into the ocean.

🗣️ Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Some of the most important work to help keep our waters clean, though, can be done in your own home. By reducing usage and consumption of plastic products, we can make a difference in how much plastic collects in our landfills and oceans.

Reusing and recycling old products are also small actions that make a big impact.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.