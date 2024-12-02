Indoor gardener shares 'genius' planting hack using plastic produce netting: 'You've made plant clippings glamorous'

As much as we wish we could buy all our produce without plastic, we cannot control how groceries are packaged or shipped. For the times when your produce comes with a plastic mesh bag, TikToker Dana Carpenter (@fancyplantsclub) shared a thoughtful and useful way to reuse the bags and give them second lives.

The scoop

In the caption of the video, Dana provides viewers with a reminder to not throw out mesh produce bags, writing, "Instead you can upcycle [them] to help support your plant propagations."

To start, she tells viewers to grab a vase with a wide mouth and fill it halfway with water.

Then, you can take your extra mesh bag and cut it into pieces that match the size of the mouth of your vase. After that, secure the mesh pieces to the top of the vase with tape.

Finally, you can start arranging your plant cuttings by placing them through the mesh. Then, place the vase in a spot where it will get the ideal light, and you're done.

How it's working

The mesh will provide structure to allow the plant cuttings to grow until they are big enough for their own pot, and it gives you the added bonus of the lovely look of an arranged bouquet. Plant propagation allows you to grow new plants from the plants you already own, which can save you anywhere from $25 to $100 per plant.

By adding more plants to your home, you are adding more oxygen to the air, filtering out environmental pollutants, and reducing stress for those who live with you. It's also a way to turn single-use plastic into something useful around the home and prevent it from going to the landfill or ending up in the ocean, where fish and sea mammals have been known to get caught in plastic mesh.

When the plastic mesh has been used and stretched by the plant cuttings to the point where it can no longer be reused, check out this recycling guide to learn about your options.

What people are saying

Dana's followers were thrilled with this hack, as it can help both in propagating plants and adding gorgeous bouquets to their homes, all while making a positive impact on the environment.

"Genius! I absolutely love the idea of having a bouquet of different cuttings to look at while you wait to replant," one user said.

"Propagation bouquet as gifts," another user suggested.

"You've made plant clippings glamorous!" someone else exclaimed.

Someone else said the hack was an "inspiring idea," while another praised the broader benefits, writing, "Awesome hack for keeping these bags out of landfills."

