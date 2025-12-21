Experts issue warning about concerning Arctic phenomenon that could impact US: 'Major ... outbreaks into the interiors of North America'

Scientists warn that these shifts are a preview of the future for the whole planet.

A recent meteorological news report detailed abnormally warm temperatures in the Arctic and low sea ice in the region. The unusual conditions have also been triggering cold snaps across the United States.

What's happening?

According to the report in Minnesota-based Bring Me the News, the Arctic is experiencing record-low sea ice levels.

In Hudson Bay, a vital habitat roughly 1,000 miles north of Minnesota, ice coverage was at only about 10% in early December, per the report. For comparison, during the 1970s and 1980s, coverage averaged 82% at this same time of year.

Based on surveys, said the report, the polar bear population in the western part of the bay has dropped by roughly half since the 1980s, in part due to a shortened season with sufficient ice for the bears to hunt.

As the report explained, low sea ice creates a domino effect in the atmosphere. It releases heat, creating "planetary waves" in the atmosphere. This dispersed heat can disrupt the polar vortex, affecting weather.

When that vortex weakens, it allows freezing air to spill southward. The effect can leave blankets of snow and sub-zero temperatures in North America and Eurasia.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

So a warmed Arctic and less ice can counterintuitively or paradoxically cause cold weather farther south, according to the report.

"Ongoing research has shown that low sea ice, particularly in the Barents-Kara Seas, releases heat into the atmosphere that can create large-scale planetary waves that batter the stratospheric polar vortex more than seven miles above the ground," said the report. "When that vortex is weakened or disrupted, it can lead to major cold air outbreaks into the interiors of North America and Eurasia."

Why is sea ice shift in the Arctic important?

Weather fluctuates, but this phenomenon, and the long-term changes, are a signal of an overheating planet.

Globally, the warmer climate supercharges extreme weather events, making them more frequent and severe. Disruptions in weather patterns do more than ruin a weekend forecast.

They can threaten food systems by reducing growing seasons. Extreme weather changes create unbalanced ecosystems, increasing the spread of disease as well.

Scientists warn that these shifts are a preview of the future if the planet continues to warm.

Intense hurricanes, heat waves, and the like put communities and homes at greater risk. The consequences could include expensive or irreparable damages and unsafe conditions.

What's being done about the warming Arctic?

The good news is that there are tools to protect a greener tomorrow.

Reducing planet-warming pollution that causes Arctic ice to melt could stabilize the weather if action is taken quickly, according to experts. Understanding critical climate issues will prepare everyone to preserve and adapt to the changing environment.

Clean energy sources such as wind and solar reduce reliance on polluting sources such as coal, oil, and gas. Consumers can support sustainable brands that lower pollution-heavy practices like shipping and manufacturing.

Switches in how people power their lives and spend money can help too.

Driving electric vehicles, making energy-efficient homes, and creating green spaces are helpful options too.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.