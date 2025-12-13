Ikea unveils new lineup of products that could help customers slash energy bills: 'Adapted to real-life needs'

"We're upgrading our most appreciated products while also adding new ones."

Ikea is helping define the future of sustainable living with a new lineup of smart-home products designed to make energy-efficient habits easier wherever you reside. As part of the line, the Scandinavian company is introducing 21 new products, many of which help automate greener living.

The lineup spans three main categories: smart bulbs, smart sensors, and smart controls. While some items will simply enhance convenience or home ambiance, several are designed specifically to help households cut energy use and track home pollutants.

New motion sensors can automatically turn lights on only when needed and shut them off afterward, preventing unnecessary electricity use throughout the day. Door and window sensors send alerts when left open, helping prevent warm or cool air from escaping and reducing strain on home HVAC systems. Water sensors alert users to leaks under sinks or appliances, saving water and money on bills. Temperature and humidity sensors give users more insight into their home environment, while air-quality sensors help measure carbon pollution, fine particles, and more. This can be especially helpful when paired with an air purifier to help track performance.

Beyond energy-saving sensors, a new smart plug lets users convert a regular lamp or small appliance into a smart device and monitor its energy use.

All of the new products are compatible with Matter, which is the cross-brand smart-home standard. As Engadget explained, the products work seamlessly with most major smart-home devices and systems, making it easier to connect devices users may already own. The launch includes both entirely new smart products and updates to existing categories, now built to work with Matter.

"We're upgrading our most appreciated products while also adding new ones to solve even more everyday challenges," Stjepan Begic, product developer at Ikea, said in a press release.





Ikea's smart product line can be controlled through the company's DIRIGERA smart-home hub, which connects seamlessly with the updated Ikea Home smart app. The app allows homeowners to monitor their devices, track energy use, and automate routines to meaningfully reduce everyday energy consumption and develop more efficient, sustainable habits at home.

The company called the launch a major step toward "making smart-home technology easier to use, more affordable, and better adapted to real-life needs."

Pricing for the line hasn't been announced yet, but Ikea is known for affordability. Early messaging suggests the company intends to continue that trend as it expands into smart-home technology. Ikea expects the new products to begin rolling out in many markets as early as 2026.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.