Local residents outraged by new plans for massive area teeming with life: 'He's fixated'

Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — home to polar bears, caribou, and countless other species — is once again in the crosshairs as President Donald Trump's new administration rolls out plans for oil and gas drilling in one of America's last untouched wilderness areas, reported IFLScience.

What's happening?

Hours after his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump signed an executive order targeting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The order aims to end the temporary ban on fossil fuel activities in the refuge while opening additional parts of Alaska for gas and oil extraction.

The directive also attempts to undo former President Joe Biden's suspension of oil drilling permits in the region.

Trump's order states: "The State of Alaska holds an abundant and largely untapped supply of natural resources including, among others, energy, mineral, timber, and seafood. Unlocking this bounty of natural wealth will raise the prosperity of our citizens while helping to enhance our Nation's economic and national security for generations to come."

Why is drilling in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge concerning?

This 78,000-square-kilometer rolling tundra and wetlands area hosts an incredible array of wildlife, including bears, moose, wolves, and eagles. An estimated 11 billion barrels of oil lie beneath it.

The debate over drilling has continued since the 1970s, with serious concerns from environmental advocates and Indigenous communities about the potential harm to wildlife and people living in the region. Experts estimate that drilling in Alaska will release temperature-spiking gases into the atmosphere.

"Alaska is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet, a trend that is wreaking havoc on communities, ecosystems, fish, wildlife, and ways of life that depend on healthy lands and waters," said Carole Holley, Earthjustice's managing attorney for the Alaska office.

What's being done about Alaskan drilling plans?

Despite the administration's push, companies haven't shown much interest in Arctic drilling. Two recent oil and gas lease sales generated little to no response. The first in 2021 attracted "low interest," and the second in 2025 received zero bids.

Environmental groups such as Earthjustice are preparing legal challenges. According to IFLScience, Andy Moderow of Alaska Wilderness League said: "President Trump's inaugural address and first-day actions make it clear: he's fixated on dragging our nation's energy and public land policy backwards. These actions ignore what the free market has declared: there is no industry interest in Arctic Refuge oil extraction."

It should be noted, however, that while Biden did move to protect this area of Alaska, he was far from anti-drilling, and in his first two years in office he granted more oil and gas permits than Trump did in Trump's first four years.

For those concerned about protecting this unique wilderness, supporting organizations fighting these rollbacks is one step toward helping.

