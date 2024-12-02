New report uncovers governor's underhanded tactics to push major policy change: 'It is hurtful'

The recent $1 million funding has criticized as a way to sway public opinion.

Alaska's governor awarded $1 million in state funding to a pro-oil-drilling project under the guise of supporting Indigenous people though support for such development remains mixed and controversial among Arctic Indigenous communities.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy gave at least $1 million to Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, a group that opposes anti-drilling Alaska Native groups.

Many Alaskan communities believe oil development will destroy their lands and native wildlife. Yet some leaders insist for-profit oil corporations will deliver jobs and an economic boost.

The recent $1 million funding has been criticized as a way to sway public opinion in favor of drilling for more oil.

Nonpartisan researchers pointed out the "unusually close relationship" between the governor and Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat in promoting Arctic drilling. Public records detail how they would undermine other Indigenous groups' arguments and deny the benefits of clean energy.

Nauri Simmonds is the executive director of Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, a 100% Iñupiaq organization that opposes the drilling. "It's not surprising," she said. "But it is hurtful that Voice discredits the opinions of other Iñupiaq people."

Why is Alaskan oil drilling important?

Alaskan drilling has a huge impact on local communities and the environment.

The state's wilderness areas provide ecologically significant habitats for caribou, fish, and other species. Drilling can also negatively impact Alaska Native culture by disturbing Indigenous people's relationship with the land and traditional ways of life.

Meanwhile, Alaskan drilling contributes to planet-overheating pollution, which drives up the global temperature, causes extreme weather events, and makes it challenging for wildlife to thrive.

What's being done about oil drilling and public information?

Government watchdog groups are speaking up about sketchy tactics to sway public opinion about oil drilling in Alaska. Meanwhile, local Indigenous groups are fighting for their homeland in Arctic Alaska and keeping their populations informed and educated about the issues.

Fortunately, there are many ways for people to make a living without destroying their lands. Sustainability and cultural advocates are looking to transition from oil extraction while moving toward investments in fishing, tourism, and Indigenous science and culture.

Despite recent blocks to Alaskan oil, gas, and copper projects, the future of the Alaskan wilderness is particularly uncertain since the presidential election. Therefore, we need the input of Indigenous leaders more than ever to stand up to corporate interests and promises of profits local residents will never see.

Well-informed activists who have witnessed the devastating effects of dirty energy pollution can make a significant difference in holding government officials accountable for their actions and sparking change.

