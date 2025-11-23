Hiker shares photos of upsetting sighting in US national park: 'I am not exaggerating'

Despite clear signage at trailheads, some visitors are ignoring rules and bringing dogs onto trails at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. Over a single weekend, hikers remarked to the subreddit r/NationalPark that they "saw no less than 15 different people walking around on paved and unpaved trails with dogs."

Disregard for regulations raises serious concerns about the impact on sensitive landscapes and wildlife.

"What part of 'NO DOGS' is hard to understand?" the OP stated in the headline of the post.

National parks restrict dogs for several reasons. Domestic animals can disturb wildlife, spread diseases, and damage delicate plant life. Even well-behaved pets can inadvertently trample native vegetation, leave behind waste that pollutes soil and waterways, or chase wildlife in ways that disrupt natural behavior. In arid landscapes like Arches and Canyonlands, where ecosystems are particularly sensitive, such disturbances can have long-lasting consequences.

According to the National Park Service, in some parks, pets must always be on leashes no longer than 6 feet in length. They should be kept under control at all times, their waste must be discarded properly, and they are not allowed inside visitor centers. While parks do allow pets on some trails, others can be dangerous and specifically prohibit pets, like the Green River Overlook at the Canyonlands National Park.

These rules are not just set into place to protect wildlife; they are there to protect you and your pet.

National parks contain hazards that can be dangerous. Unleashed pets may encounter wildlife that can bite or scratch, ingest harmful plants, or trigger accidents on trails. Keeping pets leashed and confined also prevents them from getting lost, injured, or causing harm to themselves and other visitors. Following the rules simply helps to ensure a safe experience for both humans and animals.

Many in the comments related to the OP and shared their experiences of difficult encounters with pets in national parks.

"I nearly fell to my death in Zion because of people with unleashed, small dogs that were running around underfoot," said one. "I am not exaggerating in any way."

One mentioned that there are a multitude of options for those who simply cannot be parted from their pets.

"There are thousands of state parks that allow dogs," they explained. "But they can't be bothered."

