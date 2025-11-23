  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker shares photos of upsetting sighting in US national park: 'I am not exaggerating'

"They can't be bothered."

by Jamie Speka
Despite clear signage at trailheads, some visitors are ignoring rules and bringing dogs onto trails at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

Photo Credit: iStock

Despite clear signage at trailheads, some visitors are ignoring rules and bringing dogs onto trails at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. Over a single weekend, hikers remarked to the subreddit r/NationalPark that they "saw no less than 15 different people walking around on paved and unpaved trails with dogs."

Disregard for regulations raises serious concerns about the impact on sensitive landscapes and wildlife. 

"What part of 'NO DOGS' is hard to understand?" the OP stated in the headline of the post. 

Despite clear signage at trailheads, some visitors are ignoring rules and bringing dogs onto trails at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Despite clear signage at trailheads, some visitors are ignoring rules and bringing dogs onto trails at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.
Photo Credit: Reddit

National parks restrict dogs for several reasons. Domestic animals can disturb wildlife, spread diseases, and damage delicate plant life. Even well-behaved pets can inadvertently trample native vegetation, leave behind waste that pollutes soil and waterways, or chase wildlife in ways that disrupt natural behavior. In arid landscapes like Arches and Canyonlands, where ecosystems are particularly sensitive, such disturbances can have long-lasting consequences.

According to the National Park Service, in some parks, pets must always be on leashes no longer than 6 feet in length. They should be kept under control at all times, their waste must be discarded properly, and they are not allowed inside visitor centers. While parks do allow pets on some trails, others can be dangerous and specifically prohibit pets, like the Green River Overlook at the Canyonlands National Park. 

These rules are not just set into place to protect wildlife; they are there to protect you and your pet. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed

The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over.

With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery.

Learn more

National parks contain hazards that can be dangerous. Unleashed pets may encounter wildlife that can bite or scratch, ingest harmful plants, or trigger accidents on trails. Keeping pets leashed and confined also prevents them from getting lost, injured, or causing harm to themselves and other visitors. Following the rules simply helps to ensure a safe experience for both humans and animals.

Many in the comments related to the OP and shared their experiences of difficult encounters with pets in national parks. 

"I nearly fell to my death in Zion because of people with unleashed, small dogs that were running around underfoot," said one. "I am not exaggerating in any way."

One mentioned that there are a multitude of options for those who simply cannot be parted from their pets.

"There are thousands of state parks that allow dogs," they explained. "But they can't be bothered."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x