Experts issue warning on worsening crisis at US national parks: 'Downward trend'

U.S. National Parks are huge tourist destinations, but something is affecting park visitation. According to a study in Nature, rising temperatures are affecting how many people visit parks and when they visit them.

What's happening?

"Snow surveyors in California described the 2023 April 1 snow water equivalent (SWE) as the largest state-wide average since 1921 per modeled data," the study explained.

Due to snowstorms that year, Yosemite National Park was closed intermittently, and roads remained closed longer than they would be in drier years. On the flip side, more people visited in the peak summer season. While snowpack and rainfall can stop visitors from coming in, it can also lead to better water recreation later in the season, such as higher-flowing rivers and waterfalls.

According to Nature, "Despite a downward trend in snowpack, and fewer expected smaller snowfall events, extreme snowfall events are projected to decline less and could even increase in cold regions."

It's crucial to note that while snowstorms or droughts were always going to happen, according to Tech Investor and Journalist Molly Wood, rising temperatures intensify these extreme weather events.

Why is the effect on national parks concerning?

While 2023 was a particularly wet season for Yosemite National Park, 2020-2022 and 2024 were all dry seasons. Dry seasons come with their own issues, primarily wildfires. Just take the one that happened in 2024 that broke out near Yosemite National Park, the Guardian reported.

Additionally, rising temperatures are having other effects on national parks. Glacier National Park is seeing its ice melt more quickly than in previous decades, contributing to rising sea levels.

It's vital that these parks remain open to the public so they can experience nature. Unfortunately, higher visitor counts are also an issue because they can lessen the experience due to overcrowding and erode park resources.

What's being done about the effects on national parks?

One way to manage visitor counts and stress on resources is through reservations, as Yosemite National Park is doing. While the park did not have reservations in 2023, it did in 2020-2022 and 2024. It's also taking reservations for 2025.

According to Nature, visitation decreased in 2020-2022 and 2024 with the reservation system. The visitation was below the historic average.

While a reservation system can help spread out when people visit the park, it doesn't help reduce the effects of rising temperatures. To do that, people need to reduce their reliance on dirty energy sources, such as oil, gas, and coal, which release polluting gases that warm the planet.

