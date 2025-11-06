Onlooker captures scary video of tourist's reckless actions on oceanfront rocks: 'Utter disregard'

Nature can be wonderful and breathtaking. Some people can enjoy it and take mental pictures to remember later. Some take risks to get closer, though, which can endanger others in the process.

A video posted by Hybaj na Island (@hybaj_na_island) on Instagram shows several people in the latter category.

The video shows someone posing for a photo on some rocks near a large body of water. A wave swoops in and jolts a few people standing on the sand. The camera falls and shakes before the person holding it tries to steady it again.

"Crazy that some people risk their lives for a photo," the original poster said in the video's caption.

A Newsweek article provided more context for the video. The person behind the account is a photographer named Gabriel Antal. The video was taken at a black sand beach called Reynisfjara in southern Iceland.

"We were filming from a safe distance and saw these tourists taking turns and climbing on basalt rocks even though the waves were smashing them," Antal said to Newsweek. "So it was very predictable that one of them would be washed down sooner or later."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

While Antal told Newsweek that no one was hurt, another set of tourists wasn't so lucky. On Aug. 2, a nine-year-old girl died while visiting Reynisfjara with her father and sister.

Guide to Iceland advises that people pay attention to the traffic light-like signage when they visit Renisfjara to stay safe. Even when the beach is "green," danger is still present, so people should always walk around with caution.

Visitors should especially watch out for the beach's infamous sneaker waves. They appear suddenly and can surge far up shore. The beach's signage says to keep your distance from the waves and never turn your back to them.

Enjoying nature safely can allow you to appreciate the outdoors for as long as you can. Doing so can encourage others to act safely as well. Being considerate while traveling is one of many things we can do to care for our planet.

A couple of people shared their frustration with what happened in the video in the comments.

"I'll never understand the utter disregard for the power of the ocean and the ignorance," someone said.

"Those waves are no joke," another person added. "I've been here a few times and each time someone thinks they can out run them."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.