Researchers uncover concerning issue in seafood industry: 'Worrying due to the magnitude'

"If you look for them, it will be there."

New studies show that fishing debris and abandoned aquaculture sites across the globe are having devastating effects on animal and marine plant life, as Mongabay reports.

What's happening?

The fishing industry results in the production of about 200 million tons each year. In recent years, the world has been producing more seafood from aquaculture sites rather than traditional wild catch. Aquaculture is the process of growing food in marine and freshwater sites.

According to the Aquaculture Advisory Council, aquaculture can preserve ecosystems and fish stock, create jobs, and has a lower environmental impact than other types of farming.

However, studies show that abandoned or worn-down aquaculture sites have a negative impact on marine ecosystems, and they are appearing all throughout the globe, including in Greece, Canada, and Chile.

In Chile, aquaculture equipment is a primary source of floating marine debris, causing waste to wash up on shores. According to Mongabay, Chile's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (SERNAPESCA) conducts regular environmental inspections of farms and requires debris to be removed within 10 days.

Local observers have reported still seeing debris, from buoys to net cages, that are washed up on shore or have sunk into the water.

"People ask us how much [fishing] gear is lost every year. The answer to that is one that nobody really knows," said Joel Baziuk, associate director of Global Ghost Gear Initiative. "But what we can say is that wherever we look for it — where there's fishing going on — we find it. And I would imagine it would be a very similar situation when it comes to decommissioned aquaculture farms. If you look for them, it will be there."

Why is aquaculture debris important?

Oceans are already littered with trash. According to National Geographic, there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic alone in our oceans. With debris from fishing and aquaculture sites adding to this trash, it presents challenges to marine life. Marine animals mistake trash for food, impacting 267 species worldwide.

"We have found the occasional animal being trapped," said Anastasios Filippides, co-founder and executive director of the Greek organization Ozon.

Aquaculture debris also impacts marine environments and contributes to microplastic pollution. The debris in Chile is even affecting national parks.

"The situation was worrying due to the magnitude of the contamination, which extended along approximately 10 kilometers [6 miles]," said Daniela Leiva, SERNAPESCA's regional director for Aysén. "It is essential to raise standards for material and waste management in the aquaculture sector and strengthen coordination between companies to clean up these areas."

What's being done about aquaculture debris?

Fishing, if sustainably done, can reduce world hunger, stimulate economies, incorporate solar, and provide jobs, all while having a limited impact on marine populations and ecosystems. Worldwide, groups are working to further improve the process of aquaculture so it is done more efficiently and sustainably.

"Further transformative and adaptive actions are needed to strengthen the efficiency, inclusiveness, resilience and sustainability of aquatic food systems and consolidate their role in addressing food insecurity, poverty alleviation and sustainable governance," said Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Director-General QU Dongyu.

"We're trying to develop the tools with the industries … to prevent this as much as possible," said Baziuk. "But the legacy stuff still needs to be dealt with."

While governments, such as Canada, have issued orders for companies to clean up their abandoned gear, Mongabay reports that no fines or penalties have been given.

"Private intervention to collect leftover equipment in the sea and on shore is a complex and complicated process, not a simple procedure at all, and requests the cooperation of (mostly unwilling) owners (that abandoned the farms due to financial reasons), local authorities, jurisdiction, and ministries," said Ismini Bogdanou, director of communications for Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization.

Luckily, there are organizations taking steps to remove marine debris from these abandoned sites, including Healthy Seas, which is working with Ozon to focus on debris in Greece. The Ocean Cleanup group has removed over 22 million pounds of trash from the oceans worldwide.

Scientists are also researching ways to prevent more pollution in oceans, including a solvent that can trap plastic pollution. Three scientists from Milan even developed a surfboard attachment that can clean up microplastics.

