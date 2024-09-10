Scientists make incredible breakthrough with solvent that traps plastic pollution found in water: 'We're developing better ways to remove contaminants'

This new method of removing nanoplastics from water is foundational for future advancements in water pollution research and water purification strategies.

Researchers at the University of Missouri have made a major breakthrough in combating nanoplastics, according to a recent article published in Show Me Mizzou.

The team of scientists has developed a liquid-based solvent that traps nanoplastic pieces, ridding the water of the toxic plastics. What's more: the new method is able to remove over 98% of nanoplastics from the water.

Although nanoplastics are invisible to the human eye, they pose a serious threat to global health. Previous studies have linked nanoplastics to cardiovascular disease, among other conditions, according to research published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Nanoplastics have also become a major threat to aquatic ecosystems, as tiny plastic particles end up polluting the ocean. When marine organisms mistakenly ingest these harmful plastic particles as food, they can develop severe digestive problems. According to the researchers at the University of Missouri, nanoplastics can disrupt entire food chains when they enter aquatic ecosystems.

To effectively remove nanoplastics from bodies of water, the team of scientists developed an innovative yet practical solution. By using water-repelling solvents — made from natural ingredients — the scientists were able to extract the nanoplastics from the water using a pipette.

Essentially, the solvent reacts to water the same way oil does, floating above the water. However, once the team of scientists mixed the solvent and water together, the solvent acted as a magnet, capturing the nanoplastics and bringing them up to the surface.

This new method of removing nanoplastics from water is foundational for future advancements in water pollution research and water purification strategies. Moving forward, the team of scientists is developing ways to scale the method to better treat large bodies of water, such as lakes and oceans.

By removing nanoplastics from bodies of water across the globe, scientists can not only help protect human health but also oceans and lakes from plastic pollution.

"Nanoplastics can disrupt aquatic ecosystems and enter the food chain, posing risks to both wildlife and humans," study leader Piyuni Ishtaweera told Show Me Mizzou. "In layman's terms, we're developing better ways to remove contaminants such as nanoplastics from water."

