Experts discover game-changing benefit of installing solar panels at aquaculture farms: 'A win-win solution'

Installing solar panels over fish farms can help boost seafood harvests by 50% while generating huge amounts of pollution-free electricity, according to a new study out of China.

As the World Resources Institute detailed, this is an exciting example of how solar energy can help us create a cleaner, healthier future that benefits both people and the planet.

The study looked at an aquaculture site near the mouth of the Yellow River in China's Shandong Province. In 2021, solar panels were installed several meters above the water to generate clean energy. The results have been astonishing.

The solar installation now generates 260 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity per year — enough to power 113,000 homes. At the same time, the shade from the panels keeps the water 3.6 to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit cooler, which has led to 50% higher yields of shrimp and sea cucumbers.

The solar company also pays to lease the space, which has funded improvements to the farm's infrastructure.

This solar-aquaculture integration, known as "agrivoltaics," demonstrates how solar panels can do more than just generate clean power. They can also help protect crops and animals from excessive heat and sunlight, reduce water evaporation, and even improve yields.

Farmers get the added benefit of extra income from leasing their land or cheaper rent if the arrangement is reversed.

According to the World Resources Institute, "In a world where global energy demand is soaring and the use of agricultural land for food production is increasingly displaced by renewable energy projects (such as for solar and wind farms, or growing crops such as corn and soy for biofuels), agrivoltaics has emerged as a win-win solution for sustainable energy and agriculture."

Beyond the direct food-related benefits, agrivoltaics can enhance energy independence in rural communities and create new jobs. By optimizing land use for food production and clean energy, everyone can benefit.

With smart policies and engaged local leadership, agrivoltaics could help accelerate the shift to cleaner energy while strengthening food security in China and beyond. As this study shows, that's something we can all get excited about.

