Authorities make startling discovery after raiding suspected smugglers: 'Punishable with imprisonment'

Over 100 protected animals were rescued from wildlife traffickers during rescue raids in India, according to The Times of India.

What happened?

A special operations group in Ahmedabad, India saved 135 protected animals from a smuggling ring.

Two successful raids resulted in the rescue of 34 Indian star tortoises and 101 rose-ringed parakeets, both of which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The animals were sent to a nearby wildlife rehabilitation center for care, and the smugglers will be facing fines and jail time.

Minal Jani, deputy conservator of forests, told The Times of India that the "possession or trade of these species is illegal and punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of [100,000 Indian rupees]," or about $1,100.

Anti-smuggling efforts are becoming more advanced, but wildlife trafficking is still an enormously prevalent problem.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Unfortunately, wildlife trafficking is extremely common. It's one of the world's largest illegal trades, making "between $7 and $23 billion per year," according to the Global Environment Facility.

Animals are trafficked for many different reasons: pangolins are desired for their scales, sharks for their fins, and elephants for their ivory. Parts are often used for traditional medicine or as symbols of wealth, while some animals are kept alive as pets.

Unfortunately, all of this destabilizes the populations of already-threatened species. Meanwhile, smugglers and clients often release these animals in new areas, where they become invasive, harming the environment and the local economy.

What's being done to prevent animal smuggling?

Increased inspections at borders are a successful method for stopping animals from being smuggled, but other practices are needed to disincentivize the trade.

Harsher penalties for smuggling, like increased jail time and larger fines, can act as a deterrent for criminals considering wildlife trafficking.

Some conservationists try to remove the incentive straight from the source — the animal itself. For example, safely removing or dyeing tusks and horns reduced poaching by around 80% in one six-year study.

To help protect animals from wildlife trafficking, consider donating to climate causes.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



