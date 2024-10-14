Researchers sound alarm about worrisome behavioral shift happening in animals worldwide: 'There is an enormous gap in our understanding'

"With new methods, we can start to peek behind the curtain."

Insomnia isn't just for humans — animals experience it, too. And with the Earth's temperatures steadily rising due to human activity, scientists fear that the ripple effects of bad sleep could be disastrous for the animal kingdom.

What's happening?

Two new studies on European mammals have found that their sleep is negatively impacted by extreme heat, Vox reported.

The first study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society: Biological Sciences, found that wild boars in the Czech Republic slept 17% less on hot days in summer than colder, even rainier, days in winter. Researchers described the summer sleep as being "shorter, more fragmented, and of lower quality at higher temperature."

The second study, published in Animal Behaviour, found that deer fawns in Ireland slept more poorly when facing high temperatures and/or humidity.

While previous animal sleep research is limited, other studies found similar results in species like fruit bats.

Why is the lack of sleep so concerning?

Isabella Capellini, a researcher and co-author on the boar paper, warned in a press release: "Given the major role sleep plays in overall health, our results signal that global warming, and the associated increase in extreme climatic events, are likely to negatively impact sleep, and consequently health, in wildlife."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Another expert, Briana Abrahms, told Vox: "We know that climate change creates a variety of different stressors on animals, and this study reveals a new axis of stress that animals may experience as a result. Animals (and people) need sleep to recover from other stressors, so this study suggests that the impacts of warmer temperatures on sleep may compound other negative effects of climate change on wildlife."

Vox gave several examples of how this might play out. Without adequate sleep, animals' immune systems could become compromised, leaving them more vulnerable to disease. They might also move to cooler habitats or change migration patterns, disrupting the carefully balanced ecosystems and food chains of their new habitats.

Unfortunately, with extreme heat on the rise around the globe, these issues could move from theoretical to reality in a matter of years.

What's being done about this issue?

Euan Mortlock, who ran both studies, emphasized the importance of continued research. "There is an enormous gap in our understanding of sleep in the wild," Mortlock told Vox. "But with new methods, we can start to peek behind the curtain."

And while it may not create change on a huge scale, every climate-friendly action you take helps to slow the planet's rapid heating. This could be as simple as composting your kitchen scraps or choosing to walk or ride a bike instead of driving. And each time you act in favor of our planet, you're helping animals sleep soundly.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.