Officials raise concerns following abnormal sheep flock migration — and it comes with an unwanted surprise

Large flocks of Deccani sheep, an Indigenous sheep breed in India, have been spotted outside their normal range in the southwestern state of Goa.

The appearance of these animals has several troubling implications, including the spread of diseases. Aaron Savio Lobo, head of the marine program of the Wildlife Conservation Society-India, explained as much in an op-ed written for Mongabay.

What's happening?

Deccani sheep are traditionally cared for by the Dhangar, a community of Indigenous nomadic shepherds. Despite the Deccani being adapted to survive prolonged drought conditions, recent changes to the climate have left the areas where they historically grazed too dry to sustain life.

As a result, the Dhangar and their Deccani have been venturing outside their normal migration routes, searching for more hospitable grazing areas.

India has been hit hard by drought in recent years, as a lack of rain and rising temperatures have combined to cause groundwater to deplete at an accelerated rate.

Why are these changes concerning?

One of the more troubling implications of the changed migration routes, Lobo wrote, is the potential spread of diseases. The sheep, which are already suffering from a lack of water and food, are becoming more prone to parasites and infections. The concern now is that they will spread those illnesses, such as the parasitic liver fluke disease, as they roam.

"It is known that approximately 60% of the emerging infectious diseases worldwide originate from animals," Lobo wrote. "In fact, some of the deadly outbreaks in the recent past including Ebola, MERS-CoV and COVID–19 came from animals, facilitated by some of the anthropogenic stressors we place on ecosystems."

What's being done about disease spread fueled by climate change?

In order to address the problem, Lobo advocated for embracing the One Health approach, "an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems," per the World Health Organization.

The One Health approach seeks to recognize the ways in which the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment are interconnected. It requires multiple government agencies, the private sector, and Indigenous farmers and shepherds like the Dhangar to work together to solve problems such as providing adequate food and water for the Deccani sheep.

As Lobo demonstrated, when the health of one species fails, it doesn't just impact that species and the people who rely on it — it has the potential to impact all life on Earth.

