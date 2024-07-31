Wildlife experts uncover direct link between newly endangered island elephants and human activity: 'Could easily disappear'

Though the future may seem grim for these elephants, conservationists have brought several species back from the brink.

Wildlife experts are asserting that Bornean elephants are endangered because of human activities, Reuters reported.

What's happening?

The International Union for Conservation of Nature released an assessment that found that agriculture, mining, logging, and other human activities have caused Bornean elephants to become endangered. The IUCN scientists said there are only 1,000 of these elephants left in the wild.

"It's a small population, and it could easily disappear if we just let development happen without any conservation actions," said Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List Unit, per Reuters. The Red List assesses extinction risks for species.

Why is this news important?

According to Reuters, Bornean elephants have lost much of their habitat in the last 75 years, which is forcing these large mammals into human-dominated areas in search of food. This has led to crop loss and more human-wildlife conflict, which can result in injury or death for both humans and elephants.

Meanwhile, Bornean elephants are important ecosystem shapers, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. As they roam, looking for food, they create clearings and pathways through the forest, which influences the distribution of plants and helps smaller animals reach food and water. The disturbances in habitats caused by elephants can create microhabitats that benefit different plants and animals as well.

The organization also asserts that elephants' positive impact on forest ecosystems can help us in the fight against an overheating planet, since forests help store planet-heating carbon.

What's being done to protect Bornean elephants?

According to Reuters, the Malaysian and Indonesian governments, which control parts of Borneo, have enacted conservation plans that work with corporations, private landowners, and conservationists. Plus, officials are looking to create elephant corridors so that these animals can move safely between fragmented areas of their range.

Though the future may seem grim for Bornean elephants, conservationists have brought several species back from the brink. For instance, ospreys are on the verge of being taken off the New Jersey endangered species list after years of conservation actions. Plus, environmentalists celebrated the comeback of the Iberian lynx — which once numbered just 62 in the wild but is now up to 2,000 — in Portugal and Spain.

While it may be difficult to imagine how you could make a difference for wildlife across the world, small actions can help. For instance, the logging and mining that threatens Bornean elephant habitat can be linked to excess consumption. You can reduce the amount of "stuff" you consume by supporting circular brands instead of buying products made from virgin resources.

