Researchers make startling discovery about animals living in cities: 'Until now, little was known'

A study found that some animals in cities may adapt quickly to stressful conditions caused by the Earth's overheating. But that may not be good news. Scientists believe these changes could disrupt ecosystems and create new risks for wildlife and people.

What's happening?

Geographical reported on a study led by Queen's University Belfast researchers. Scientists explored the ability of blue mussels and other water-dwelling species living near cities to adapt to environmental stressors.

Researchers placed both urban and non-urban species in controlled environments, exposing them to common city conditions, like pollution, high temperatures, and water salinity changes.

The results showed that city-dwelling animals were more resilient to environmental changes. "Until now, little was known about how populations of the same species evolve in habitats with and without human influence," said Dr. Ross Cuthbert, one of the study's researchers.

Why is animal adaptation in cities important?

At first, animals adapting to polluted, overheated city environments might sound like a survival win. But in reality, it signals a deeper problem that could harm people and nature.

Species most resilient to city growth, pollution, and extreme weather could outcompete others. This can throw ecosystems out of balance and make it harder for some plants and animals to survive. Some animals may even become invasive species that spread disease or harm local food supplies.

This shift also highlights how human-caused pollution and rising temperatures can affect wildlife.

What's being done to protect habitats?

With more than half of humans living in urban areas, cities are major contributors to pollution and habitat destruction.

Some city planners are working to make urban spaces more wildlife-friendly. For example, Helsinki, Finland, transformed a park into a native wildflower habitat to attract pollinators and local species. Some cities have also implemented clean air zones to encourage cleaner modes of transportation, like walking and biking, reducing pollution.

But there's a lot you can do to help, even if you don't live in a city. Consider changing how you get around and making home upgrades, such as adding solar panels or a heat pump, to reduce your impact on the environment. You can also support conservation efforts, like reforestation and ocean cleanups, to protect safe habitats for animals.

