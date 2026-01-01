Experts thrilled after spotting rare creatures almost hunted to extinction: 'A crucial site'

A rare appearance by a unique species of falcon has delighted experts in India and confirmed good news about the quality of the region's migratory locations.

Two female Amur falcons were spotted in Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu, a region in Southern India, confirmed by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), per the Deccan Herald. They made their appearance following Cyclone Ditwah and have been spotted in the area before in 2020, following two different cyclones.

Amur falcons are migratory birds that can travel enormous distances, typically breeding in Eastern Asia and migrating through Southeast Asia (including India) and into Eastern and Southern Africa, per Birds of the World. The BNHS said the birds likely traveled 40,000 kilometers (24,854 miles).

S Sivakumar, assistant director, BNHS, told the outlet, "Diversity of habitat, such as mudflats, tropical dry green forests, and wetlands in Point Calimere supports a wide variety of birds. The place is identified as a crucial site for migratory waterbirds as well as land birds that travel here in winter or travel to Sri Lanka and further south."

Amur falcons were once hunted en masse, with 120,000 birds killed at one point, according to Ecosystem in the Sky. Thankfully, Indian officials have effectively banned the hunting of the birds, and they continue to thrive.

The rare sighting is why observing wildlife is key to ensuring a safe future. Understanding behavior, migrations, hunting, and other habits helps experts know where to concentrate efforts to support vulnerable species.

One of the modern advancements in observation has been trail cameras, which have helped scientists and conservationists spot elusive species like the rare rhinoceros hornbill that was recently spotted in Singapore, a species not seen in 200 years.

They've also helped spot newborn wombats, a rare family of Andean mountain cats, and a Canadian lynx, among many other amazing sightings.

