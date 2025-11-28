Trail cameras capture incredibly rare footage of elusive mountain family: 'A glimpse into their secret lives'

A conservation group is celebrating after a years-long effort to spot an elusive feline known as the "ghost of the Andes" finally bore fruit.

Big Cat Rescue posted footage on YouTube of a family of Andean mountain cats captured on film by a trail camera. In a Facebook post, it described the scene as "a rare and heart-melting sight" and thanked the partner organizations involved. "We get a glimpse into their secret lives — and a reminder of why protecting their fragile habitat is so important," the post said.

The Andean mountain cat is one of the rarest cats in the world, with fewer than 2,177 adult individuals left, per the Alianza Gato Andino. As the name suggests, the cats are found at high altitudes across the Andes from Peru to Argentina. They are approximately the size of domestic cats and have thick, grey coats with brown markings that help them blend in with their surroundings.

The Andean mountain cat is sometimes mistaken for the more numerous Pampas cat that lives in some of the same areas — the former is distinguished by its black nose, dark coat, and bushy tail.

Their favorite dish is the mountain viscacha, a rather pudgy-looking rodent native to the Andes. Andean mountain cats help keep small prey populations under control and maintain the balance of the food web.

Unfortunately, they are highly vulnerable to disruptions to their habitats. A combination of habitat destruction through mining and oil extraction, land clearance for agriculture, and a warming atmosphere has pushed them to the brink of extinction. They reproduce very slowly — as the footage showed, only one kitten at a time — and males need a large range to roam, so any population recovery won't happen overnight.

However, the exciting discovery is a cause for optimism. As the organization pointed out, trail cameras are a wonderful tool for raising public awareness of endangered species. Moreover, the insights gained make for more effective conservation legislation based on accurate data. A trail camera removes human error from the equation and makes it possible to capture footage of the rarest species.

The video's comments expressed a sense of wonder and desire to protect the cats.

"I'm so glad to see them apparently in good health." one viewer said.

Another commenter swooned: "OMG, they look so cute they almost look fake!"

One viewer pointed out the cat's most distinguishing feature: "So adorable and look at those beautiful tails."

