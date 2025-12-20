Officials issue sweeping ban in effort to protect unique creature: 'Harbingers of plenty'

Authorities in India are taking drastic measures to protect a bird that makes the world's longest overwater passage.

Government officials in the Noney district of Manipur ordered a comprehensive ban on hunting, capturing, killing, and selling migratory birds, as Northeast Today reported. The aim is specifically to protect the Amur falcon during its seasonal migration through the area.

As part of the order, residents are instructed to hand over their air guns to village authorities to prevent illegal hunting. Authorities invoked the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which applies to a number of birds, including the Amur falcon. They cautioned that violators would face consequences under the law.

Known locally as "Akhuaipuina," the Amur falcon faces various threats. In India, specifically, illegal trapping in nets is something conservationists are looking to address, according to the Peregrine Fund.



To that end, the divisional forest officer requested these protection measures. Manipur's Tamenglong district put in a similar order this year upon an unusually early arrival of the bird.

While their flocks don't stay long, the Amur falcon plays a valuable role in Manipur, as the Frontier Manipur described. The bird is an insectivore and feeds on bugs like termites and locusts that threaten the crops of local farmers. They've even been called the "Harbingers of Plenty" for their effectiveness at pest control.

Their overall journey is astounding, with the bird traveling a remarkable 4,000 kilometers (around 2,500 miles) between India and East Africa. Considering both their impressive migration efforts and their benefits to the ecosystem, it's good to see India taking swift action to protect the conservation efforts of the bird.

The nation's efforts are bearing fruit across the conservation landscape. Local authorities have made progress in halting smuggling operations within the country. Meanwhile, there are other conservation wins like the return of the blackbuck in the country for the first time since the 1970s.

Ideally, the Noney district's order will ensure that this year's troupe of Amur falcons will have a pleasant stopover in India, where they lend a hand to farmers before the next step on their long journey.

