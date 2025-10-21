Officials take bold action as flock of rare birds descends on village: 'Hereby order a total ban'

Manipur's Tamenglong district has taken action to protect one of nature's most remarkable travelers, according to the Nagaland Post.

District officials reinforced a ban on hunting Amur falcons as the migratory birds began arriving earlier than expected this year. Residents of 36 villages were ordered to deposit their air guns with village authorities until the last flock leaves or until Nov. 30, whichever comes first.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under the said Act, I, Dr. L. Angshim Dangshawa, IAS, District Magistrate, Tamenglong, hereby order a total ban on hunting, catching, killing, and selling of Amur Falcons (Falco amurensis) by any person or group within Tamenglong District and its adjoining areas with immediate effect," the order read, per the Post.

"Any person found willfully violating this prohibitory order shall face action under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and other relevant laws in force," the magistrate warned, per the article. Hunting, killing, catching, or possessing Amur falcons already carries penalties under the 1972 legislation.

The world's longest-traveling migratory birds, according to The Peregrine Fund, Amur falcons are known locally as Akhuaipuina or Tamuanpui. They started arriving the first week of October. Officials spotted the first flocks at Gungram village, one of their key roosting sites, Oct. 7.

Dangshawa issued the prohibitory order Oct. 14 after receiving a request from the Tamenglong Forest Division. The ban protects both the falcons and the communities that have come to value their presence.

These birds play a critical role in local ecosystems by controlling insect populations, per World Migratory Bird Day, benefiting agricultural communities. The raptors' annual arrival has also become an important draw for eco-tourism, providing economic opportunities for villages in the region.

Recent conservation efforts have already shown success, the Post reported. The state forest department fitted two Amur falcons with satellite transmitters to track their routes. Officials confirmed that Chiuluan-2, a male raptor tagged in Tamenglong, completed its journey and returned to breeding grounds in Russia on May 28.

The Manipur government has collaborated with nongovernmental organizations, village councils, and youth clubs for ongoing conservation efforts, ensuring that citizens and travelers can witness the spectacular sight of thousands of falcons gathering in communities.

Similar conservation efforts are also gaining momentum, supporting biodiversity and local well-being. Wyoming lawmakers, for example, introduced legislation to strengthen animal protections, and several states are working to reintroduce gray wolves to rebalance their ecosystems.

