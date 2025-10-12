Officials issue warning after detecting invasive creature in unusual location: 'This is the first known detection'

Officials in Canyon County, Idaho, found a single Aedes aegypti mosquito in August 2025, the first time anyone has spotted this illness-spreading insect in the state, CBS2 News reported.

What happened?

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District collected the specimen on Aug. 11 as part of standard tracking efforts. Scientists examined the insect's DNA on Sept. 17 and verified its identity.

"This is the first known detection of Ae. aegypti in the State of Idaho," Jim Lunders, the district's director, said, per CBS2 News.

After the discovery, workers set up traps and monitoring equipment around the area. The search hasn't produced any more Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, but officials will keep checking the area into 2026.

This mosquito type breeds in artificial water holders and targets humans as its primary food source.

Why are invasive mosquitoes concerning?

The arrival of invasive mosquito species threatens local ecosystems by pushing out native insects that compete for the same resources. When non-native species move into new territory, they can disrupt food chains and spread diseases to which local populations have no resistance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Maintaining native species' safety helps balance natural systems. Native insects support local bird populations, preserve plant diversity, and help control pest numbers naturally. When invasive species take over, these benefits disappear.

For people, the Aedes aegypti mosquito poses direct health risks. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, this species carries diseases like dengue fever, Zika virus, and yellow fever. The mosquito bites during the day, making it harder to avoid than mosquitoes that only come out at night.

What's being done about invasive mosquitoes?

Local mosquito control teams are monitoring the situation closely. The Canyon County district has asked residents to check their properties for pooled water and drain it.

If you own a home, drain containers like plant saucers, decorative fountains, and rain-blocked drains. Tiny amounts of pooled water create places for reproduction. These insects deposit eggs in amounts no bigger than a bottle cap holds.

Wear insect repellent when spending time outside during the day. Long sleeves and pants add another layer of defense. Check that screens on windows and doors fit snugly without damage.

Contact your local mosquito control office if you notice mosquitoes biting during daylight hours. Quick reports allow authorities to map potential breeding zones.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.