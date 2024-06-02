Study reveals wildfires in old-growth forests increased over 150% last year: 'Urgent measures are needed to mitigate fires'

The Amazon rainforest is home to more than 24 million people and nearly 10% of Earth's known plant and animal species.

Although positive environmental progress has been seen in the Brazilian Amazon, wildfires have spiked there over the past couple of years.

What's happening?

There has been a 22% reduction in deforestation, or the "purposeful clearing of forested land," and a 16% drop in the total number of fires compared to 2022, according to research from Global Change Biology, shared by Phys.org. These reductions are good news and due to the implementation of environmental policy.

Despite this progress, the report observed deforestation is still happening at a higher rate than targeted. Wildfires in old-growth Amazonian forests spiked by more than 150% in 2023 compared to the prior year.

The increase in wildfires is harmful not only to the millions who live in the forests but to the world at large.

Why is reducing the wildfires important?

Plants are dying and drying out due to drought conditions in the region, which is fuelling more wildfires.

An increase in wildfires means more frequent releases of planet-warming gases. The smoke from the wildfires also carries a health risk, with air quality suffering as a result. Fine particles that measure 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, less than the thickness of a human hair, get into the lungs of both animals and people. They can increase the risk of heart disease, asthma, and low birth weight in humans.

Luiz Aragão, research leader for the report published in Global Change Biology, sounded an alarm about wildfires degrading Brazilian Amazon forests.

"Urgent measures are needed to mitigate fires and maintain the Amazon as Brazil's greatest asset to achieve sustainable national development," Aragão said.

What can be done to help keep the Amazon Forest healthy?

Aragão's study suggests mitigating the problem by enhancing "firefighting capabilities" and implementing "long-term strategies for fire-free production chains to protect the Amazonian standing forests—a global socio-environmental asset."

Aragão and his colleagues also recommend equipping and expanding firefighting brigades, improving weather forecast systems, and developing better fire behavior models.

The U.S. pledged money last year to help the Amazon rainforest, but we can all help in trying to prevent wildfires. For example, investing in renewable energy sources rather than accessing power from a grid that still heavily relies on dirty fuel can limit the production of planet-warming pollution.

Meanwhile, companies can also drive deforestation through unsustainable industry practices, so choosing responsibly sourced products can force these businesses to adapt their behaviors to suit consumer demands.

