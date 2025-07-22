Experts issue urgent warning after resident discovers dangerous invader in local waterway: 'One of the world's worst'

"If it gets out into nature — into a creek or a dam — it will take over that water body."

A dangerous new threat to Australia's water systems is emerging in the Northern Territory. Amazon frogbit, an aggressive weed, has been discovered near Darwin, where it is clogging irrigation channels, choking ecosystems, and jeopardizing drinking water supplies, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

What's happening?

Amazon frogbit is a fast-growing, floating aquatic plant that thrives in rivers, dams, and ponds. It can form thick mats nearly two feet deep, smothering water bodies and depriving native species of light and oxygen.

The plant was first spotted in a social media post from a resident near Darwin. The person who shared the image of Amazon frogbit revealed it was rapidly overtaking a fishpond.

Originally brought to Australia decades ago as a decorative plant for ponds, tanks, and aquariums, frogbit features smooth, round leaves and occasionally small white flowers, making it popular and deceptively attractive. However, experts warn that it is far from harmless.

"If it gets out into nature — into a creek or a dam — it will take over that water body," said Reece Pianta of the Invasive Species Council, per the ABC. It forms a thick layer on top, so "fish can't access the surface" and "birds have trouble accessing the water."

Why is Amazon frogbit concerning?

Frogbit infestations can block sunlight, deplete oxygen, and kill off native plants and animals. As the plant layers die and decay, they rot in the water, posing a risk to drinking water supplies for wildlife and humans by polluting waterways.

The Northern Territory's land and environment department has labeled it "one of the world's worst weeds." In Far North Queensland, the plant has already disrupted a hydroelectric project and cost communities hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, prompting local groups and organizations to scramble to contain the threat.

The growing problem could also jeopardize food and water security, especially if it spreads to larger agricultural or water supply systems.

Invasive species such as frogbit that overrun ecosystems delay progress toward a cleaner, safer future, costing homeowners and governments money and time that could be invested in initiatives such as hydropower and clean energy projects that can strengthen our global food supplies by protecting pollinators and save money in the long run.

What's being done about Amazon frogbit?

Despite being one of the worst weeds in the country, Amazon frogbit is available in Australia through online stores, with plants for sale for under $10, per the ABC.

The plant is restricted in New South Wales, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia but not yet in Queensland, where it was first discovered.

"We think it should be restricted everywhere in Australia," Pianta stated.

Officials are urging residents to report sightings, avoid buying or trading the plant, and encourage anyone who has seen frogbit to contact weed management.

Better regulation and consumer education are critical for identifying and preventing the weed's spread before more ecosystems are overrun.

