Officials issue warning as 'life-threatening' syndrome cases surge: 'Has gone from a medical curiosity to a major public health issue'

South Carolina recently added a little-known meat allergy caused by tick bites to its list of reportable diseases, reported WYFF4.

What's happening?

Alpha-gal syndrome is a tick-borne illness that makes people allergic to red meat and other products that come from mammals. According to WYFF4, its inclusion on the South Carolina 2026 List of Reportable Conditions means that laboratories will now be required to report cases to the state's Department of Public Health.

Why is alpha-gal concerning?

Alpha-gal syndrome is a "serious, potentially life-threatening allergy," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the exact number of cases is unknown, the agency estimates that as many as 450,000 Americans may be affected.

Meanwhile, cases are on the rise. According to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University, there has been a 100-fold increase in positive test results for alpha-gal antibodies between 2013 and 2024.

"Alpha-gal syndrome has gone from a medical curiosity to a major public health issue in just a decade," study co-author Vinay Jahagirdar said in a university news release. "Our study shows this is not a localized problem anymore. We're seeing cases far beyond the Southeast, including in the Northeast and Midwest."

VCU Health explained that this trend is largely tied to the ability of lone star ticks. They're the disease's primary vector, though a few other species can carry and transmit it. Regardless, these ticks have expanded their range north and west in recent years due to warmer winters and rising deer populations.

Rising global temperatures are also contributing to an uptick of other tick-borne illnesses. Quebec, for instance, recently reported its first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever ever. In Montana, a Lyme disease-carrying tick was found on a dog, which could be an early sign of its westward expansion.

What's being done about alpha-gal syndrome?

The Alpha-Gal Alliance Action Fund posted about South Carolina's new reporting requirements on its Facebook page. Commenters expressed widespread support of similar policies elsewhere.

"All states need to request this state program no matter how low or high their tick population may be," one person stated. "Tick population is spreading due to climate warming and more cases of alpha-gal are being realized and diagnosed."

Several lawmakers are already working on this. They include Missouri Rep. Matthew Overcast, who introduced an unsuccessful bill to try to get alpha-gal and Lyme disease on his state's list of reportable conditions. Overcast, who has several family members who have been diagnosed with alpha-gal, plans to reintroduce the bill again.

On an individual level, it's important to avoid tick bites. The CDC recommends avoiding wooded and brushy areas outside, treating clothing and gear with 0.5% permethrin, and using an insect repellent that is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

