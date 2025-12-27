Lawmakers take action as concerning health syndrome spreads across US: 'It's what I get the most calls about'

Lawmakers across multiple states are trying to get better awareness and reporting for alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne disease that is becoming more prevalent in the U.S.

What's happening?

Missouri representative Matthew Overcast told KBIA that alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne illness that causes an allergy to red meat, is a growing concern for his constituents. Three of his five children and his wife have been diagnosed with it in the past few years, and he's talked to numerous residents in his district about how the disease has changed their lives.

"It is by far and large, of all things that I filed and all the things I've done, it's what I get the most calls about in my office," Overcast told the news service.

Why is alpha-gal concerning?

Missouri is not the only state affected by alpha-gal. While the exact number of people infected with alpha-gal is unknown due to underdiagnosis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as many as 450,000 Americans could have it.

The overheating of our planet is increasing the risk of tick-borne diseases like alpha-gal, Lyme disease, and others. That's because milder winters, longer warm seasons, and changes in precipitation patterns are helping ticks expand their ranges and survive for longer seasons. For instance, Quebec recently reported its first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. And a Lyme disease-carrying tick was found on a dog in Montana, which could forewarn of its spread westward.

What's being done about alpha-gal?

Missouri's Rep. Overcast introduced a bill to try to get alpha-gal and Lyme disease on the list of conditions that must be reported to the state's health department to help with tracking the disease. While that didn't advance past committee, he intends to try again. He's also been able to establish Alpha-Gal Awareness Month in May.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was the first state to pass state-level surveillance in 2023, KBIA reported. There will soon be 11 states with such reporting requirements. Nationally, the Alpha-Gal Allergen Inclusion Act would require the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to add the sugar molecule that causes alpha-gal syndrome to the list of major food allergens.

The best thing that people can do to try to avoid getting alpha-gal and other tick-borne diseases is to avoid getting bitten. The CDC recommends treating clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin, staying away from wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, and using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellants.

Other than that, scientists are developing a medication for humans that repels ticks. The chewable tablets work similarly to the tick medicines for dogs.

