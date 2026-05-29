Dad and son freeze in their golf cart as gigantic alligator strolls across Florida course

"I literally cannot process that this is just a thing that happens in Florida."

A dad and his son got an unforgettable reminder that golf courses in the South are shared with more than just other players.

The pair were at St. Petersburg Country Club when they filmed a massive alligator, as InspireMore detailed.

What happened?

An Instagram clip posted by Lynn Anderson Essick (@lynnandersonessick) shows an enormous alligator crossing the golf course.

The father and son smartly chose to remain in their cart while filming the reptile. In the caption, Anderson Essick said her daughter and family live near the course.

"This big guy is very intimidating!!" she wrote in the caption, adding that the gator had been seen before near the water and warning golfers not to hit a ball in his direction. She also noted that it is breeding season, so the massive gator might be looking for a mate rather than golf balls.

The video went viral, accruing over 12 million views as of writing, and viewers were stunned.

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"I literally cannot process that this is just a thing that happens in Florida," one wrote.

"Omg I wouldn't be watching and filming, so scary," another added.

It turns out the giant gator is something of a local celebrity, as InspireMore noted. The country club later joined the conversation and identified the alligator as Gary in an Instagram post of their own.

"Looks like Gary's going to need a bigger pond," they joked in reference to the gator's growing fame.

Why does it matter?

The video is dramatic, but it also reflects a reality in places like Florida that encroach on animals. When humans build neighborhoods, resorts, and golf courses in or near wetlands, wildlife and people wind up sharing more space.

Alligators are native to the region, and seeing one near ponds or other bodies of water is not especially unusual. A manicured golf course designed for leisure can also function as a habitat or travel route for a large wild animal.

That overlap can create risks for both sides. People may panic, get too close, or try to film instead of backing away. Animals can become stressed, displaced, or drawn into spaces with heavy human activity.

Gary did not wander onto a golf course to cause trouble. Humans built a golf course in a place where alligators already live, making these encounters more likely.

What can I do?

The safest move in this situation is the one this dad and son made: to maintain distance and, if possible, stay inside a vehicle or golf cart.

Wildlife experts generally advise people not to approach, feed, or provoke alligators, and to avoid retrieving balls or other items near ponds, banks, or tall grass where a reptile could be resting unseen. During the breeding season, animals may be more mobile and defensive.

Golf courses and communities in alligator-prone regions can also help by posting clear signs, educating visitors, and maintaining buffer zones around water features. Those steps do not eliminate encounters, but they can reduce the chances of a dangerous one.

Awareness is the biggest tool. If you are visiting Florida or another state with large reptiles, assume any body of freshwater could also be a wildlife habitat. Even one on the golf course, as fans of "Happy Gilmore" know all too well.

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