Pro golfer find himself in wild showdown straight out of 'Happy Gilmore': 'Saved par and both hands'

These encounters are becoming more frequent.

Professional golfer Vince Whaley found himself club-to-face with an alligator during the Sanderson Farms Championship.

What's happening?

During the final round of the tournament in Mississippi, Whaley waded into ankle-deep water to recover a wayward shot when he noticed an uninvited spectator: a sizable alligator, lurking just feet away.

The tense moment, captured on video, shows Whaley quickly assessing the situation before calmly pulling his ball onto dry land and finishing the hole with par.

He joked afterward on Instagram, "Saved par and both hands… sorry, Chubbs!" This joke was a nod to the famously gator-bitten golfer from the movie Happy Gilmore.

Despite the surprise visitor, Whaley wrapped up his round with an impressive five-under 67, tying for third in the tournament.

Why is this incident concerning?

Alligators on golf courses may sound like a Southern quirk, but these encounters are becoming more frequent, reflecting a growing environmental issue.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

Experts say that rising temperatures and habitat destruction are pushing wildlife closer to human activity. As neighborhoods, golf resorts, and highways expand into wetlands and riverbanks, alligators are left with fewer places to feed and nest.

According to the BBC, habitat loss and resource shortages tied to population growth and extreme weather are driving animals to wander into human spaces. Sometimes, this leads to dangerous clashes.

In one recent Florida case, a woman had to wrestle her puppy from an alligator's jaws near her home.

Even resilient species are being tested. Recent research from Australia shows crocodiles' body temperatures are now rising in sync with local heat waves, signaling that warming waters are starting to stress even the planet's oldest survivors.

What's being done about these alligator encounters?

While Whaley's encounter ended safely, conservationists say the long-term solution lies in restoring balance for both humans and wildlife.

Across the Southeast, habitat restoration projects are rebuilding wetlands and protecting Everglades ecosystems that alligators call home.

In Florida, members of the Miccosukee Tribe have long lived in harmony with these animals, referring to them as "guardians of the Everglades" for their role in maintaining the health of local waterways.

Protecting alligator habitats can keep us safer, and it can also preserve biodiversity and natural flood barriers that benefit nearby communities.

Supporting conservation efforts, advocating for responsible land development, and learning how to coexist safely with local wildlife all make a difference.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.