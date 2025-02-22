Alaska resident shares frustrations with bizarre winter weather: 'Florida has more snow than we do'

She added that her dogs were shedding their winter fur prematurely.

Alaska's winter meltdown has folks heated after one TikToker revealed Florida's snow game is better than theirs this year.

In a TikTok video, Tonje Blomseth (@tonjeblomseth) vents about the unusually warm weather in interior Alaska.

@tonjeblomseth This is the shittiest winter I've had in a long time!!! But… I want a blizzard for a week, then 40 below and solid frozen rivers so I can go adventure deep in the backcountry not worrying about drowning or running out of snow in ALASKA!!!!! ♬ original sound - Tonje Blomseth

"Florida has more snow than we do," she said, highlighting the bizarre weather across the United States.

The video shows melted snow, slick roads, and barren tundra — conditions that are unseasonal for January.

"We're supposed to have 30, 40 below," Blomseth said, adding that her dogs were shedding their winter fur prematurely and were confused.

She even mentioned plugging in freezers — something she typically wouldn't need to do until late April.

The unseasonable warmth is yet another example of the Earth's overheating in action, which has wide-reaching consequences for both humans and ecosystems.

Alaska's wildlife — particularly animals such as sled dogs — depends on colder temperatures to thrive. Premature shedding could lead to health issues for animals unaccustomed to such conditions.

Reduced snowpack and frozen ground also impact traditional dog-mushing and water supply practices, as Blomseth noted.

The consequences of these unpredictable weather patterns have prompted various regional and global actions.

Alaska has implemented initiatives to mitigate harmful carbon pollution, such as promoting renewable energy projects and sustainable community efforts. However, changing weather patterns show the urgent need for more action.

Commenters flooded the TikTok video with empathy and shared concerns from across the globe.

"Norway here and same thing.. there is no winter!" one user wrote. "I have only been able to mush my dogs a handful of times all winter!"

Another person said, "This is the reality of the climate crisis."

Others pointed out how this is the new normal because of human-caused rising global temperatures, urging awareness and collective action.

This video clearly resonated with many, adding to the growing call for significant efforts to combat extreme and unpredictable weather patterns across the world.

