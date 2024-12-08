Alaska's utilities forced to shift to different energy sources as fuel costs soar: 'We have a very old and outdated grid'

"When we talk about an equitable transition, it has to be a cost-competitive transition so it makes sense for everybody."

Alaska's push toward renewable energy is bringing an unexpected bright spot to the Last Frontier.

When Jenn Miller and her husband, Chris Colbert, installed solar panels on their Anchorage home in 2017, they discovered something surprising: Solar power works in Alaska.

That revelation led them to launch Renewable IPP, which now operates the state's largest solar farm, powering 1,400 homes with clean energy, according to Inside Climate News.

This development is exciting because these renewable projects are proving more cost-effective than traditional power sources. As Alaska's natural gas supplies dwindle, utilities are facing the prospect of importing expensive liquefied natural gas by 2027.

The solution? Turning to renewable energy, which a federal study shows could provide substantial savings for Alaskans while ensuring energy independence.

The transition isn't without its challenges.

"We have a very old and outdated grid. This is our biggest challenge," says Curtis Thayer, executive director of the Alaska Energy Authority. But that's not stopping innovative solutions.

These renewable projects are creating solutions uniquely tailored to Alaska's environment. Solar panels capture both direct sunlight and reflection from winter snow, while wind turbines are specially engineered to operate in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees.

Some projects are pulling double duty. Miller's solar farm is experimenting with growing potatoes between the panel rows.

"We need to save the planet. But most people can't afford an increase in their power bill," said Miller. "When we talk about an equitable transition, it has to be a cost-competitive transition so it makes sense for everybody."

Miller's company is already planning its next project on the Kenai Peninsula: a solar installation more than five times larger than its current one. Its existing project already delivers power at prices 10% to 20% below what residents pay for natural gas-generated electricity.

"This totally works," Miller said about solar power in Alaska.

