Woman shares 'easy' hack for lowering monthly energy bill using your freezer: 'This is brilliant'

It may not seem like a big deal, but even incremental efficiency adjustments can have a big ripple effect on your utility bills.

Freezers are designed to keep things frosty — but too much ice buildup inside a freezer lowers its efficiency and increases energy bills. Fortunately, one TikTok user had a super-easy hack to keep excess ice out of any freezer.

The scoop

The YAYsayers (@emerald_outlaw) posted a video on TikTok explaining the simple trick.

"You need to do this if you have a chest cooler with ice buildup," she instructed. "Start by removing all of the frozen items and placing them in a cooler. Dispose of any loose pieces of ice, but do not attempt to remove any ice stuck to the freezer."

She then unplugged the freezer, laid a thick towel on the bottom, and boiled a large pot of water, which she placed on the towel. "Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes," she explained. "During this time, the hot water will help melt any ice that has built up inside the freezer."

She concluded by removing the excess water and drying the freezer with a towel before plugging it back in and refilling it.

"This is a super-simple process that will help keep your freezer operating at its best!" she added.

How it's working

With 78% of Americans concerned about rising energy costs, according to CNET, any way to improve appliance efficiency and lower those bills is vital.

A fellow TikToker shared a similar ice-melting trick, explaining that even 2 millimeters of ice buildup can increase the energy — aka the costs — needed to keep your freezer cold by up to 20%.

Similarly, one thrifty homeowner suggested that removing frozen items the day you plan to cook them is a great way to keep fridges cold and reduce cooking time for an energy-usage win-win.

The savings extend beyond refrigeration and can involve simple maintenance tasks. For example, keeping your washer and dryer clean and lint-free can decrease the cost of running them by 10%. Switching to a heat pump can save you thousands per year, not just in efficiencies, but in tax credits as well.

What people are saying

Viewers were excited at the simple way to save money. "I need to do this," one said.

Another suggested a different, yet similarly effective, method: "I remove chest freezer items, put in cooler. I use a hammer & VERY LIGHTLY tap the ice. It easily falls off. Scoop ice out, wipe down & return items."

Some even tried the boiling-water method and reported back on their success.

"This is brilliant and I thank you for saving my back cleaning and scraping," one person shared.

"Really worked and so easy," another wrote. "Thank you!"

