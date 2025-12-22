  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists discover hazardous airborne material over major city — here's what's happening

There's hardly a nook or cranny on this planet that they haven't reached.

by Yei Ling Ma
A study has uncovered concerning details about the prevalence of microplastics in Metro Manila, the capital region of the Philippines.

What's happening?

Microplastic particles, or tiny particles of plastic measuring less than 5 millimeters, easily contaminate natural resources and the environment. This includes waterways, the air, and the soil, eventually accumulating in our food, in wildlife, and in the human body

Their ability to travel through the air makes these particles all the more dangerous, as humans unknowingly inhale these plastic particles, which build up in the human body and have been linked to negative health effects, including increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease

A microplastics study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, had offered crucial insight into how airborne microplastics in densely populated urban centers impact public health. 

According to the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, the research found that urban activity, such as driving or simply walking, contributes significantly to the resuspension and distribution of airborne microplastic particles. 

Hot and dry weather, especially, keeps airborne particles suspended, whereas wet or high humidity weather is more likely to contain microplastic particles until they can be flushed away. 

Based on the study's data, the scientists estimated that the average Manila resident inhales more than 130 microplastic particles per month during dry seasons, with polyester and polyethylene terephthalate the top two microplastic polymers detected. 

Why are microplastic particles concerning?

Plastic never really goes away. Instead, it disintegrates into microplastic particles that disperse widely throughout the environment, posing a threat to the health of wildlife, humans, and ecosystems. 

Microplastic particles have been associated with harmful biological changes. According to Stanford Medicine, these include inflammation, compromised immune function, impaired metabolic function, cell damage, and disruptions in organ growth and development. 

Microplastic exposure in wildlife may also elicit behavioral and physiological changes, including changes in feeding and fertility, physical injury to internal organs, and slowed larval growth and development, according to research published in the journal PeerJ

These adverse health effects can disrupt food chains and throw ecosystems out of balance. 

What can I do to help?

Microplastics have become so pervasive that there's hardly a nook or cranny on this planet that they haven't reached. Although avoiding microplastics is increasingly difficult, you can still take steps to minimize your exposure. 

Target the root of the problem by using less plastic in your daily life. Swap single-use water bottles for reusable ones. Ditch plastic grocery bags for reusable totes. Try bar shampoos and conditioners instead of purchasing single-use personal hygiene products. 

You can complement individual efforts by lobbying for climate policies that penalize irresponsible plastic use, thereby ushering in an industry shift away from it.

