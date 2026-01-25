Researchers issue warning after discovering invisible threat that can lead to severe heart disease: 'Even at low exposure'

The research team presented their findings at the Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting in December 2025.

Even low levels of air pollution are linked to more severe heart disease, according to a new study.

What's happening?

Researchers evaluated how long-term exposures to ambient fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide — two common urban air pollutants — affected cardiac health. According to a summary by the Radiological Society of North America, even low levels of long-term exposure to these pollutants were associated with more severe coronary artery disease.

"Even at low exposure levels, air pollution is associated with more plaque in the coronary arteries," study lead Felipe Castillo Aravena said. "... In women, long-term exposure to fine particulate matter was linked to higher calcium scores and more severe narrowing of the arteries. In men, higher long-term exposure to fine particulate matter was associated with higher calcium scores and higher plaque burden."

Why is this study important?

This is just one of a handful of studies that highlight the dangers of air pollution.

One recent paper found that long-term exposure to airborne toxins can alter a person's ability to care for themselves later in life. Another study connected long-term exposure to air pollution to dementia. And pregnant women who are exposed to air pollution are at greater risk of giving birth to underweight babies, other research concluded.

Air pollution has also been associated with hormonal issues, asthma, heart disease, lung cancer, and other serious health consequences.

What's being done about air pollution?

Some cities are restricting traffic in certain areas to reduce the amount of vehicle-related air pollution. Advocates of New York City's congestion charge zone, which charges a fee to enter downtown Manhattan during certain hours, recently said the policy improved air quality in its first six months.

Using a car less frequently can reduce the amount of pollution in your neighborhood and community's air. Cleaner options include riding a bike, traveling on foot when possible, and opting for public transportation.

