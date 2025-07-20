New report reveals thrilling milestone in crucial energy market: 'Powerhouse'

The European Union achieved a thrilling milestone in June as it flexed its muscles as an emerging "solar powerhouse," according to Ember energy analyst Chris Rosslowe.

For the first time, the EU generated most of its energy from solar, with 13 member states setting new records thanks to favorable weather conditions and increased capacity, according to multiple reports, including from Ember, Euronews, and CBC News.

Greece, which has more than doubled its renewable energy capacity since 2014, was among the member states to reach new monthly solar records, with 35.1% of its power coming from the nonpolluting, cost-effective energy source that can also boost grid resiliency.

The Netherlands, whose solar-powered cleantech campus known as The Green Box is sparking excitement among European customers, also hit a new solar record of 40.5%.

All in all, the EU generated more than 70% of its electricity in June from clean or low-carbon energy sources, with solar (22.1%) topping the energy mix.

The historic achievement not only helped the EU's grid handle high energy demand during a heat wave. It also contributed to an all-time low reliance on coal — which is without question the dirtiest and most dangerous fuel based on deaths from air pollution and accidents per terawatt-hour of electricity, according to Our World in Data.

Dirty fuels also tend to experience more volatile pricing, with geopolitical conflicts and events contributing factors. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, for instance, the EU experienced soaring energy prices. Yet the renewable market is helping boost the bloc's energy independence while keeping costs more stable.

"The growth of low-cost renewables is gradually getting Europe's energy system off the rollercoaster of fossil energy prices," Rosslowe said in a statement for Ember. "The big opportunity now comes from adding battery storage and flexibility to extend the use of renewable power into mornings and evenings, where fossil fuels still set high power prices."

It isn't just Europe that is capitalizing on the benefits of solar. In 2024, the United States experienced record growth in solar capacity for the second consecutive year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, with Texas leading the charge.

For homeowners, installing solar panels can also be the ultimate energy hack, slashing electricity costs to as little as $0. EnergySage offers a free service to connect interested parties with vetted installers. Customers have saved as much as $10,000 on installation costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



