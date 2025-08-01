Video shows unsuspecting driver's shocking encounter with aggressive turkey in driveway: 'Gave me a heart attack'

"That was something that was just completely, completely unexpected, and I was freaked out."

A Staten Islander was about to start his commute. The turkey in his yard had other ideas.

What's happening?

A video of Noel Colon, published by SILive.com, showed the aggressive turkey chasing him in his driveway.

The bird surprises Colon from behind, and then chases him in circles around his car. While Colon was eventually able to get to work, the turkey gave him a run for his money.

"[It] gave me a heart attack," he told SILive. "I'm usually never afraid with anything that happens in life. I just go with the flow, but that was something that was just completely, completely unexpected, and I was freaked out."

So, what happened? Apparently, the turkey had laid 11 eggs in his yard and was acting on protective instinct. The attack took place near one of them, unbeknown to Colon at the time.

What does this instance tell us about wildlife encounters?

While turkeys aren't the most menacing animals you could find in your yard, this video shows an unfortunate consequence of habitat fragmentation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to the Woodland Trust, habitat fragmentation occurs when parts of an animal's natural habitat are destroyed, often by human activity. This leaves behind fragments of the habitat, shrinking its land and limiting its resources.

As a result, many animals, including turkeys, move into urban and suburban areas where there's more food and protection from predators.

However, they don't always mesh with humans. Black bears, another species that rubs shoulders with humans, have crashed through ceilings. Coyotes have been known to chase children. And when animals get aggressive, it often results in euthanasia. Bottom line: Wildlife that loses its ingrained fear of humans puts both the creatures and people in danger.

Ultimately, videos such as Colon's highlight the importance of restoring wild animals' natural habitats.

What's being done about it?

Since his wild turkey encounter, Colon has been careful to avoid the eggs, leaving the surrounding grass uncut and letting the turkey do its thing.

The National Audubon Society advises giving turkeys a wide berth and refraining from feeding them. If they won't leave you alone, making loud noises or distracting them with shiny objects can help.

While habitat restoration is important, being educated and tolerant of the animals we share spaces with is equally so. If you'd like to help local wildlife, consider planting a native lawn. Native lawns provide resources for pollinators and wild animals and may help you maintain a safe distance.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.