Homeowner stunned as bear suddenly comes crashing through ceiling: 'Likely being lured by some type of food'

Encounters like this one may seem funny at first, but they're also reminders.

A hole in the ceiling and a bear on the stove sound like a punch line or a comedy skit. However, it's a real story that happened in a southeastern Kentucky home, according to CBS News.

What's happening?

On May 21, Derick Creech, a Kentucky game warden, responded to a call of a black bear intrusion in a Bell County residence. The call turned out to be a little more than expected as the bear was inside the kitchen, sitting on a stove.

A county sheriff deputy and Creech worked together to guide the bear out through an open door, but the question still lingered: How did it get in? A closer look revealed the bear had climbed an outdoor ladder and squeezed into the attic through an opening.

"The bear then fell through the ceiling into the residence," the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife department confirmed in a Facebook post.

Why is this bear incident important?

Black bears were once nearly wiped out in Kentucky because of habitat loss and hunting. Their return in recent decades is something to celebrate — but more bears means more bear encounters, especially as they navigate a changing world.

As the department explained, "bears have an incredible sense of smell and are likely being lured by some type of food attractant." That could mean garbage, pet food, bird feeders, or even unclean grills. And as development continues to push into bear habitats, it's not surprising that curious (and hungry) bears are finding their way into human spaces.

Climate change is also playing a role. As natural food sources become less reliable because of drought, heat, and habitat loss, wildlife is forced to adapt — sometimes in ways that bring them closer to people.

What's being done about it?

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers tips to help people coexist safely with bears. Never feed them, secure trash and food sources, remove bird feeders when bears are active, and keep grills and smokers clean.

Larger efforts are helping as well. Wildlife crossings, habitat restoration, and education campaigns — like Canada's Banff Wildlife Crossing Project or San Diego County's environmental restoration project — are making it easier for animals to thrive without putting themselves or people in danger.

Encounters like this one may seem funny at first. Still, they're also reminders: The more we protect natural spaces, the safer it is for everyone — bears included.

