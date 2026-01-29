Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning change in rodents: 'An indicator'

The consequences are becoming increasingly evident.

A team of eco-physiologists measured the harmful biological effects of hotter weather using a model study of African striped mice.

What's happening?

The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, found that African striped mice, a rodent species that lives in the Succulent Karoo — a semi-desert biome in southern Africa — are showing signs of increased duress in their blood samples.

The team of researchers identified these heat stress markers by using blood serum osmolality "as an indicator of environmental harshness."

Blood serum osmolality measures the concentration of dissolved substances in the blood, according to The Conversation.

Dehydration, which becomes more common as temperatures rise and water availability in surrounding food sources deplete, can increase the concentration of non-water components that exist in the blood, such as red blood cells, sugar, protein, etc., leading to thicker blood.

The more concentrated the blood, the greater degree of dehydration, and the greater the physiological strain.

Studying blood samples from African striped mice — wildlife accustomed to a dry environment — over a 12-year period, the researchers found that the mice had a 2% to 3% higher blood osmolality during the region's dry season, suggesting increased biological stress due to rising temperatures.

Why are rising global temperatures concerning?

Extreme temperatures and severe weather conditions have made daily life much more stressful for humans and wildlife.

From reduced crop yields, mass displacement, and wildfire fatalities, the consequences of a warming planet are becoming increasingly evident.

This study's findings further support this point, providing scientific evidence of the physical stress that living organisms endure as the planet becomes warmer.

What can I do to help?

It is easy to feel that individual efforts to mitigate rising global temperatures — including walking instead of driving or ditching single-use products — are futile when hearing about how the ultra-wealthy take trips on their megayachts or private jets.

Private travel emits a significant amount of carbon dioxide in a short amount of time — an hour of flying private can emit up to 2 metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to the ESG Foundation.

However, these shortfalls only serve as reminders of the need for new policies to limit the environmental consequences of private travel.

The efforts of the average individual still matter, whether that's upgrading to an electric vehicle or recycling your trash, as we strive for a cooler, cleaner planet.

