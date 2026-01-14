Aerial photo reveals concerning trend among billionaires in Kentucky: 'A perfect demonstration'

A Louisville Redditor had a bird's-eye view of a particularly busy airport and shared it with the r/aviation community.

"From Thursday to Saturday, over 1,000 private jets landed at SDF and surrounding airports (LOU, JVY, EKX, FFT, LEX)," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The Kentucky Derby attracts wealthy visitors from far and wide.

Besides being a tacky display of wealth, private jets generate a disproportionate amount of pollution. This impact is worsened when jets fly back home without passengers, known as empty legs. Sadly, this trend is only accelerating. One study suggested that private jet emissions were up 50% from 2019 to 2023.

Frequent flyers such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos can produce more pollution than the average Amazon employee could crank out in 207 years, by one tally. Yachts are also a popular form of luxury travel that has exploded in popularity. The pollution generated from each contributes to increasingly frequent, severe, and costly natural disasters such floods, droughts, and wildfires.

The development of sustainable aviation has the potential to lower the impact of flying, and commercial airlines are making investments to adopt it. While flying a private jet might not be in your future, it's still possible to do your part by engaging in sustainable travel options, which include rail.

As for the Run for the Roses, organizers have been deploying more electric equipment to not only reduce atmospheric pollution but also reduce noise, which can spook the horses.

Redditors were baffled by the number of private jets that descended on Louisville.

"As much as I call aviation my passion, it is a really tough cookie to swallow that we could save whole percentages with immediate effect when we would stop flying overnight," one commenter wrote.

"A perfect demonstration of what's wrong with the U.S.," another replied.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



