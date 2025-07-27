Authorities make disturbing discovery after stopping suspicious vehicle at checkpoint: 'Will not go unpunished'

Dozens of endangered parrots were rescued from smugglers after their car was stopped at the border in Nigeria.

What happened?

Officials took custody of 120 African Grey Parrots that were being illegally trafficked, according to a report by Intel Region.

The smugglers were taken into custody, and the birds are being rehabilitated by wildlife rescue organizations after being found in poor health.

"These birds are highly sought after in the exotic pet trade due to their intelligence and ability to mimic human speech," said Gambo Bature Bashir, a Nigeria Customs Service comptroller, per Intel Region.

"Sadly, many are captured illegally, kept in cruel conditions, and trafficked across borders for profit."

Why is it concerning?

African Grey Parrots are an endangered species and are protected by law. Smuggling at-risk animals hurts their chance of survival, and in some cases, a species will become endangered due to rampant smuggling.

Trafficking animals outside of their native habitat can also make them invasive species, and they may become predators to native species, competing with them for resources.

Any kind of wildlife smuggling can damage ecosystems and destroy ecological balance, which is why it's incredibly important to never purchase exotic animals as pets.

What's being done about it?

To fight smuggling throughout the country, Nigerian officials have announced plans to increase overall surveillance and collaborate with security agencies.

"We're sending a strong message to traffickers: wildlife crimes will not go unpunished," said Bashir.

It's a problem in many parts of the world, unfortunately. Poachers capture birds and reptiles to be sold as pets on the black market, or they kill larger animals for parts, like tusks, fangs, claws, and skin.

You can do your part by supporting organizations dedicated to fighting smuggling and protecting wild animals, such as the World Wildlife Fund or your local nature rescue.

