Officials sound alarm over first-of-its-kind infestation in major US city: 'It can threaten public health and diminish quality of life'

"The quickest way to prevent this … is to act now."

An invasive species of mosquito has been discovered in one of the nation's most populous counties, and officials warn it could transmit serious diseases.

What's happening?

Officials with the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District have detected the Aedes aegypti mosquito, KTVU reported.

The mosquitoes, which can transmit diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever, were found in Livermore, a town on the San Francisco Valley's eastern edge.

Aedes aegypti is considered invasive in California and has been spotted in 26 counties, officials with the district say. It is especially aggressive in the daytime and often bites people's ankles.

"If Aedes aegypti becomes established in Alameda County, it can threaten public health and diminish quality of life," the agency said in a news release.

Why do mosquitoes matter?

All invasive species are a concern to their particular ecosystems. When a species is introduced to a foreign environment, it runs the risk of becoming invasive — spreading quickly and outcompeting native plants or wildlife for resources including food and water.

It's particularly concerning when the species in question is a mosquito. Because of the diseases they transmit, mosquitoes have been called "the world's deadliest animal." Aedes aegypti, in particular, can spread easily because its eggs can survive for more than a year without water.

And human actions are making it easier for mosquitoes to reach new areas and thrive once there. The pollution caused by burning fossil fuels has heated the planet to levels never seen before. And because mosquitoes thrive in warm climates, these higher temperatures have allowed them to be found in previously unthinkable places, such as Finland.

What's being done about these mosquitoes?

The mosquito abatement officials say their goal is to ensure Aedes aegypti doesn't establish a foothold in Alameda County. To accomplish that, they have been conducting door-to-door checks in two areas where the mosquito was detected.

"The quickest way to prevent this annoying and potentially dangerous mosquito species from becoming established is to act now," abatement district general manager Ryan Clausnitzer told KTVU. "We urge residents to grant yard access so we can ensure no one is accidentally breeding mosquitoes."

California health officials also encourage people to apply mosquito repellent and to dump and drain standing water — no matter how small the amount — to help prevent the species from spreading.

