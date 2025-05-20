Meteorologists warn of troubling signs pointing to early start of hurricane season: 'There is consensus among the various ... forecasts'

"Before we pay attention, we look for multi-model consensus and a persistent forecast over time."

Despite a highly active and destructive Atlantic hurricane season in 2024, this year could prove to be more of the same. In fact, meteorologists have already seen signs that indicate a named storm could develop before the 2025 season officially begins.

What's happening?

As reported by Fox Weather, computer models have already begun to forecast low-pressure disturbances that could possibly form around Central America before June 1.

Fox Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross explains that a Central American gyre could result in the formation of a tropical system. "There is consensus among the various computer model forecasts that a broad area of low pressure will develop from the Pacific across Central America to Colombia," Norcross explained.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a Central American gyre as a large, closed, cyclonic circulation that can occur during the rainy season between May and November. These systems can bring extreme rainfall, leading to catastrophic flooding and severe damage.

Since gyres can often coincide with the Atlantic hurricane season, low-pressure centers can sometimes develop inside a gyre. Mixed with warm water temperatures and strong upper-level winds, conditions could become favorable for a tropical system to develop.

Why is an active Atlantic hurricane season important?

While computer models can help meteorologists estimate the size, location, and duration of tropical storms, the technology is still far from being considered flawless. "No computer forecast models are skillful at predicting the genesis of new tropical systems in the long range," Norcross said.

"Before we pay attention, we look for multi-model consensus and a persistent forecast over time," he added.

The rise of global temperature has been linked to the rise of ocean temperatures as well. This has led to more intense tropical systems around the globe. Increased ocean heat energy is the primary fuel for storms. As warm water evaporates, it rises and condenses, releasing energy that can power storms.

While the number of named storms may not always increase during each hurricane season, the storms that do form are likely to become stronger, with higher wind speeds, heavier rainfall, and increased coastal flooding.

What's being done about stronger tropical systems?

To help combat rising global temperatures, many countries have pledged to drastically slash emissions as a long-term solution. In Belize, government officials have moved to receive 75% of the country's energy from renewable sources by 2030.

In the short term, other countries have worked to shore up their vulnerable coastal communities to prevent further erosion or devastating flooding. As sea levels continue to increase, the looming threat of encroaching waters has forced communities to rebuild sand dunes and beaches to act as a natural barrier against storm surge.

At home, residents can opt to install solar panels paired with a battery system to help prepare for potential power outages caused by extreme weather events. This can also help bring your monthly electric bill down dramatically. EnergySage offers users a completely free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy. As an added bonus, users can save up to $10,000 on their solar installation.

