Investigators make upsetting discovery about unexpected impacts of hurricanes months after the fact: 'Anything that that water touches ... has to be discarded'

It wasn't just financial and human losses.

by Michael Muir
Recovering from a natural disaster is a difficult and expensive process. The impact of a hurricane is felt weeks, often months, afterwards. 

One of the consequences is dealing with the vast amount of debris created by the disaster. A Washington Post investigation tracked the ultimate destination of debris from Treasure Island, Florida, caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. 

What's happening?

The two Category 4 hurricanes devastated Florida's Gulf Coast in September and October 2024. Helene caused $55 billion in damage and 232 fatalities. Milton had a higher economic cost of $60 billion, but fortunately, a substantially lower toll of 25 deaths, per Earth.org. 

It wasn't just financial and human losses; the environment also suffered immensely. As the Washington Post reported, the 1.5-square-mile community in Treasure Island generated enough disaster debris to fill two million trash bags. 

The article tracked the progress of three waste items using electronic tags. The first, an office chair from a local spa, was hopelessly contaminated by Category 3 water. Otherwise known as "black water," Category 3 water is the most dangerous type of water damage, signified by exposure to toxins and pathogens

As the spa's owner told the Washington Post, "Anything that that water touches … has to be discarded." Worryingly, the contaminated chair was mistakenly sent to a municipal waste facility in Pinellas County. 

The other items were a motorized scooter that was damaged beyond repair and ultimately sold for scrap, and a satellite receiver that was initially stored in a nearby park until it could be picked up. 

Why is disaster debris a big problem?

The story highlights one of the overlooked aspects of disaster management. Treasure Island's Community Park became a temporary landfill for the debris. Even months after the disaster, the clean-up is still ongoing. Managing municipal waste in normal circumstances is challenging enough, but natural disasters exacerbate the problem. 

Additionally, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points out, hurricanes cause marine debris that contaminates the water supply and devastates wildlife by displacing them and disrupting their food sources

What can be done about disaster debris?

While nothing can be done to stop a hurricane from making landfall, some steps can be taken to minimize the impact. The NOAA recommends moving any loose outdoor items indoors and securing the lids of trash and recycling bins to prevent them from blowing open. 

In the longer term, taking the issue seriously and working to reduce plastic waste is vital. Ultimately, as warming temperatures lead to more frequent and severe extreme events, transitioning to clean, renewable energy sources is the optimal long-term solution, as dirty fuels produce the majority of the heat-trapping pollution linked to an overheating planet. 

